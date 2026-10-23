Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Smita Jayankar recalled meeting Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty contacted her; she offered healing at hospital.

Sushant agreed to visit ashram, but plans never materialised.

Jayankar dismissed drug theories, regretting inability to help him.

Actress and healer Smita Jayankar has recalled her meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput during his treatment for depression. She reveled that she had hoped to help him through the difficult period. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she shared how Rhea Chakraborty contacted her and how plans to bring the actor to her ashram never materialised.

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Smita Jayakar Calls Sushant Singh Rajput 'Suicidal'

During the conversation, Kannan asked Jayakar whether she had ever helped an actor or actress who was experiencing suicidal thoughts. She replied, “Sushant was one.”

Jayakar recalled visiting the actor at Hinduja Hospital in Bandra, where he was receiving treatment for depression. She said Rhea had contacted her, prompting her to visit Sushant and offer healing.

“I had gone and given him healing also when he was in Bandra in Hinduja Hospital, where he was getting treated for depression. Rhea had called me,” she said.

Veteran actress Smita Jayakar just dropped absolute BOMBSHELLS • "Sanjay Leela Bhansali shouted at Salman Khan: Why did you touch Aishwarya?!" • "I went to Bandra Hospital to heal Sushant Singh Rajput... Rhea texted me at night saying he is dwindling again" • "Mahima Chaudhry was shattered when Subhash Ghai just dropped her one fine day after their relationship" • "SRK told the fight master: Bevde ki acting karo aur Juhi Chawla ko jaake chedho!" • "I can sense Salman Khan’s aura through videos... He REALLY needs help right now!" Unfiltered. Unapologetic. Explosive. 💣👇 #SmitaJayakar #SalmanKhan #SushantSinghRajput #AishwaryaRai #ShahRukhKhan #RanbirKapoor #SidK — Siddharth R Kannan (@sidkannan) October 22, 2026

Jayakar remembered Sushant as warm and pleasant during their meeting. Although he was possibly taking medication at the time, she said he spoke to her nicely and appeared happy. She had hoped to bring him to her ashram for one of its healing processes, and said he had been willing to come.

However, she recalled receiving a message from Rhea that same night expressing concern about the actor's condition.

“At that point, he was probably under medication. He spoke to me very nicely and seemed very happy. I was planning to bring him to the ashram, and he was ready to come for one of the processes as well. That night, Rhea messaged me saying, ‘Smita, he is dwindling again.’ It never happened, and I wish he had come,” she said.

Smita Jayankar Dismisses Drug-Related Theories

During the interview, Jayakar was also asked whether Sushant used drugs. She dismissed the speculation, saying, "That's all rubbish. People are coming up with new theories, again it has opened up. Kya hai nonsense?"

She added, “When I met him, he was at the hospital, so maybe he was getting some medicine.”

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'I Could Have Helped Him,' Says Smita Jayakar

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Jayakar expressed regret that they had not met again.

“When I heard about his death, I thought, ‘Why didn’t he come to me? Why didn’t he get in touch with me again? Why? I could have helped him,’” she recalled.