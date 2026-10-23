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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Sushant Singh Rajput Was Suicidal’: Smita Jayakar Recalls Helping Him During Depression After Rhea Chakraborty's Call

‘Sushant Singh Rajput Was Suicidal’: Smita Jayakar Recalls Helping Him During Depression After Rhea Chakraborty's Call

Smita Jayakar recalls helping Sushant Singh Rajput when he was suicidal and undergoing treatment for depression, saying she wished he had come to her for support.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Smita Jayankar recalled meeting Sushant Singh Rajput.
  • Rhea Chakraborty contacted her; she offered healing at hospital.
  • Sushant agreed to visit ashram, but plans never materialised.
  • Jayankar dismissed drug theories, regretting inability to help him.

Actress and healer Smita Jayankar has recalled her meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput during his treatment for depression. She reveled that she had hoped to help him through the difficult period. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she shared how Rhea Chakraborty contacted her and how plans to bring the actor to her ashram never materialised.

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Smita Jayakar Calls Sushant Singh Rajput 'Suicidal'

During the conversation, Kannan asked Jayakar whether she had ever helped an actor or actress who was experiencing suicidal thoughts. She replied, “Sushant was one.”

Jayakar recalled visiting the actor at Hinduja Hospital in Bandra, where he was receiving treatment for depression. She said Rhea had contacted her, prompting her to visit Sushant and offer healing.

“I had gone and given him healing also when he was in Bandra in Hinduja Hospital, where he was getting treated for depression. Rhea had called me,” she said.

Jayakar remembered Sushant as warm and pleasant during their meeting. Although he was possibly taking medication at the time, she said he spoke to her nicely and appeared happy. She had hoped to bring him to her ashram for one of its healing processes, and said he had been willing to come.

However, she recalled receiving a message from Rhea that same night expressing concern about the actor's condition.

“At that point, he was probably under medication. He spoke to me very nicely and seemed very happy. I was planning to bring him to the ashram, and he was ready to come for one of the processes as well. That night, Rhea messaged me saying, ‘Smita, he is dwindling again.’ It never happened, and I wish he had come,” she said.

Smita Jayankar Dismisses Drug-Related Theories

During the interview, Jayakar was also asked whether Sushant used drugs. She dismissed the speculation, saying, "That's all rubbish. People are coming up with new theories, again it has opened up. Kya hai nonsense?"

She added, “When I met him, he was at the hospital, so maybe he was getting some medicine.”

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'I Could Have Helped Him,' Says Smita Jayakar

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Jayakar expressed regret that they had not met again.

“When I heard about his death, I thought, ‘Why didn’t he come to me? Why didn’t he get in touch with me again? Why? I could have helped him,’” she recalled.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416) 
 

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Smita Jayankar come to meet Sushant Singh Rajput?

Actress Smita Jayankar met Sushant Singh Rajput after Rhea Chakraborty contacted her. She visited him at Hinduja Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for depression, to offer healing.

What were Smita Jayankar's plans for Sushant Singh Rajput's healing?

Smita Jayankar planned to bring Sushant Singh Rajput to her ashram for a healing process, and he was willing to go. However, the plan never materialized after Rhea messaged her about his condition.

What was Smita Jayankar's opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged drug use?

Smita Jayankar dismissed speculation about Sushant Singh Rajput using drugs, calling it 'rubbish.' She mentioned that when she met him at the hospital, he might have been on some medicine.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty Smita Jayankar
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