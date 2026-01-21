It has been more than 5 years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode. Remembering the 'Kedarnath' actor on his birth anniversary, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Shweta said that Sushant continues to remain with him in every breath and every moment.

She wrote, "People often ask me, do you miss him? And I smile, because how do I miss someone who has become my heartbeat…Now I listen to him every moment he beats in my heart, I live him every moment, I breathe him into every prayer, every silence, every smile, And somewhere along the way, I know I am becoming him, a little more every day. (sic)"

Shweta shared that although Sushant is not physically present with them anymore, he continues to exist in the form of light, which guides several people.

"To the heart that was pure gold, To the soul that was endlessly curious, gentle, fearless, and luminous, I salute you, Bhai. You did not just live a life, you left behind a frequency, a way of being, a light that continues to guide millions," she added.

She stressed that Sushant was not just an actor; he was a seeker, a thinker, a dreamer, and a lover of the universe.

She continued, "From the stars you admired to the questions you dared to ask, you taught us to reach beyond limits, to wonder deeply, to love boldly, to live Godward. Your essence is eternal. You are not a memory, you are an energy. You are not gone, you are everywhere."

Showering love on her late brother, Shweta shared, "My Sona sa Bhai, love you forever, infinity to the power infinity. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be kinder, wiser, more generous, more God like. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward, and live in a way that makes you proud."

"Happy Birthday, our guiding star. May you always shine and show us the path. Happy Birthday, Bhai. You live in my heart, in every breath, in every beat", Shweta wished her brother, who would have turned 40 on Wednesday.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai on 14 June 2020 at the young age of 34.

As per the official postmortem report, he died of asphyxia due to hanging.

