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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSuryakumar Yadav Recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dhurandhar Dance Step To FA9LA During IPL Event

Suryakumar Yadav Recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dhurandhar Dance Step To FA9LA During IPL Event

Suryakumar Yadav lit up the IPL 2026 event with a viral dance to Flipperachi's FA9LA, recreating Akshaye Khanna’s popular Dhurandhar step.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
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Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav recently grabbed attention off the field with a fun and energetic performance during IPL 2026. The cricketer was seen dancing to the popular track by Flipperachi - FA9LA - from the film Dhurandhar, recreating actor Akshaye Khanna’s now-viral step.

The moment came after the Mumbai Indians' recent win, as the team gears up for its upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. In a video shared online, Suryakumar stepped onto the stage and instantly got into character as the song played in the background. His lively moves and confidence drew cheers from those present, turning the moment into a crowd favourite.

Dhurandhar Fever Takes Over IPL

The influence of Dhurandhar and its hit song FA9LA has clearly extended beyond cinema into the world of cricket. Suryakumar’s performance is part of a larger trend, with several cricketers and fans recreating the iconic step. The film’s dance sequence featuring Akshaye Khanna has become a viral sensation, inspiring many across social media.

In the video, Suryakumar not only performs the signature move but also briefly pauses before jumping back into the routine, showing how much he enjoyed the moment. The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans appreciating this lighter, entertaining side of the cricketer.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

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Fans Love Suryakumar’s Playful Side

Social media users were quick to react, praising Suryakumar’s energy and effortless style. His ability to blend cricket with entertainment has once again highlighted how sports and pop culture continue to influence each other.

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The viral video also reflects the growing trend of cricketers engaging with fans through fun, relatable content beyond the game. From on-field performances to off-field entertainment, moments like these keep audiences hooked during the IPL season. With Dhurandhar continuing to dominate pop culture conversations, Suryakumar Yadav’s dance has added yet another memorable highlight to IPL 2026, proving that sometimes, it’s not just about the runs but also about the moves.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Suryakumar Yadav's dance part of a larger trend?

Yes, the film Dhurandhar and its song FA9LA have become a viral sensation, with several cricketers and fans recreating the dance step.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Khanna Suryakumar Yadav IPL Dhurandhar
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