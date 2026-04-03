Dhurandhar Fever Takes Over IPL

The influence of Dhurandhar and its hit song FA9LA has clearly extended beyond cinema into the world of cricket. Suryakumar’s performance is part of a larger trend, with several cricketers and fans recreating the iconic step. The film’s dance sequence featuring Akshaye Khanna has become a viral sensation, inspiring many across social media.

In the video, Suryakumar not only performs the signature move but also briefly pauses before jumping back into the routine, showing how much he enjoyed the moment. The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans appreciating this lighter, entertaining side of the cricketer.

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Fans Love Suryakumar’s Playful Side

Social media users were quick to react, praising Suryakumar’s energy and effortless style. His ability to blend cricket with entertainment has once again highlighted how sports and pop culture continue to influence each other.

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The viral video also reflects the growing trend of cricketers engaging with fans through fun, relatable content beyond the game. From on-field performances to off-field entertainment, moments like these keep audiences hooked during the IPL season. With Dhurandhar continuing to dominate pop culture conversations, Suryakumar Yadav’s dance has added yet another memorable highlight to IPL 2026, proving that sometimes, it’s not just about the runs but also about the moves.