ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSurekha Vani Claims Account Hacked, Issues Legal Warning Over Circulation Of Private Videos

Surekha Vani Claims Account Hacked, Issues Legal Warning Over Circulation Of Private Videos

Surekha Vani claims her Instagram account was hacked after private videos circulated online. The actress warns social media accounts of legal action.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Surekha Vani claimed her Instagram account was hacked.
  • Private videos circulated online, allegedly without her consent.
  • She warned against sharing, threatening legal action for privacy.
  • Vani later shared photos from the Telangana State Police.

Tollywood actress Surekha Vani has issued a strong statement after private videos allegedly linked to her began circulating on social media. The actress has claimed that her Instagram account was hacked and that her personal content is being shared online without her consent. She has also warned meme pages, media platforms, YouTube channels and individuals against reposting or circulating the material.

ALSO READ: 'Mumbai Has Become A No-Go Zone': Hansal Mehta Hits Back At MCA Over Ranveer Singh's Pralay Shoot At Azad Maidan

Surekha Vani Says Instagram Account Was Hacked, Warns Of Legal Action

In her statement, Surekha Vani clarified that her Instagram account had been hacked and that her private content was being circulated without her private content was being circulated without her permission. She specifically appealed to meme pages, media and press platforms, YouTube channels and individuals not to share, repost, upload or distribute the content in any form.

She further warned that any account or individual found publishing or spreading her private material would be identified and documented, and legal action would follow. Urging people not to exploit the situation for views, reach or publicity, she said, "Respect my privacy. This is a serious matter and I will not hesitate to take legal action."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surekhavani (@artist_surekhavani)

Private Videos Spark Social Media Debate

The controversy gained attention after video clips allegedly showing Surekha Vani in close proximity to a younger man began circulating online. Reports and social media discussions claimed that the clips had initially appeared on her social media account before being deleted shortly afterwards. Their subsequent circulation across different digital platforms triggered speculation about the actress's personal life and the age difference between the two individuals.

The incident also sparked divided reactions online. While some users criticised the actress, others came out in her support, arguing that her personal choices and private life should not be subjected to public judgement. Several social media discussions also raised questions about the possibility of AI-generated deepfake content.

ALSO READ: Kunal Shivdasani’s Daughter And Aunt Allegedly Chased, Threatened By Two Men After Mumbai Car Crash

Actress Shares Pictures From Telangana State Police Office

Adding another development to the controversy, Surekha Vani later shared photographs on her Instagram story indicating that she was present at the Telangana State Police office. The development comes after her public warning against the unauthorised circulation of her private content.

(Image Source: Instagram/@artist_surekhavani)
(Image Source: Instagram/@artist_surekhavani)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did actress Surekha Vani issue a statement recently?

She issued a statement because private videos allegedly linked to her began circulating online. Surekha Vani claims her Instagram account was hacked and the content was shared without her consent.

What warning did Surekha Vani issue regarding the circulating videos?

She warned meme pages, media platforms, YouTube channels, and individuals against reposting or distributing her private content. She stated that legal action would be taken against anyone found spreading the material.

What action has Surekha Vani taken regarding the circulation of her private videos?

Surekha Vani has warned of legal action against anyone sharing the content without permission. She also shared photographs on Instagram indicating her presence at the Telangana State Police office.

What did the circulating private videos allegedly show?

The video clips allegedly showed Surekha Vani in close proximity to a younger man. Their circulation led to speculation about her personal life and the age difference between the individuals.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Nov 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tollywood Telangana Telangana  Surekha Vani Instagram
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20' Sets New Record, Becomes Fastest Season To Cross 100 Cr Watch-Time Hours
Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20' Sets New Record, Becomes Fastest Season To Cross 100 Cr Watch-Time Hours
Celebrities
Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Rishi Kapoor Slapping Him During Diwali Puja At RK Studios: 'I Was Hit Really Hard'
Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Rishi Kapoor Slapping Him During Diwali Puja At RK Studios: 'I Was Hit Really Hard'
Celebrities
Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Make Directorial Debut In 2-3 Years, Says 'Last Decade As An Actor'
Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Make Directorial Debut In 2-3 Years, Says 'Last Decade As An Actor'
Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan's Health Concerns Halt 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Shoot For A Week
Amitabh Bachchan's Health Concerns Halt 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Shoot For A Week
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget