Surekha Vani Claims Account Hacked, Issues Legal Warning Over Circulation Of Private Videos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Surekha Vani claimed her Instagram account was hacked.

Private videos circulated online, allegedly without her consent.

She warned against sharing, threatening legal action for privacy.

Vani later shared photos from the Telangana State Police.

Tollywood actress Surekha Vani has issued a strong statement after private videos allegedly linked to her began circulating on social media. The actress has claimed that her Instagram account was hacked and that her personal content is being shared online without her consent. She has also warned meme pages, media platforms, YouTube channels and individuals against reposting or circulating the material.

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Surekha Vani Says Instagram Account Was Hacked, Warns Of Legal Action

In her statement, Surekha Vani clarified that her Instagram account had been hacked and that her private content was being circulated without her private content was being circulated without her permission. She specifically appealed to meme pages, media and press platforms, YouTube channels and individuals not to share, repost, upload or distribute the content in any form.

She further warned that any account or individual found publishing or spreading her private material would be identified and documented, and legal action would follow. Urging people not to exploit the situation for views, reach or publicity, she said, "Respect my privacy. This is a serious matter and I will not hesitate to take legal action."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surekhavani (@artist_surekhavani)

Private Videos Spark Social Media Debate

The controversy gained attention after video clips allegedly showing Surekha Vani in close proximity to a younger man began circulating online. Reports and social media discussions claimed that the clips had initially appeared on her social media account before being deleted shortly afterwards. Their subsequent circulation across different digital platforms triggered speculation about the actress's personal life and the age difference between the two individuals.

The incident also sparked divided reactions online. While some users criticised the actress, others came out in her support, arguing that her personal choices and private life should not be subjected to public judgement. Several social media discussions also raised questions about the possibility of AI-generated deepfake content.

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Actress Shares Pictures From Telangana State Police Office

Adding another development to the controversy, Surekha Vani later shared photographs on her Instagram story indicating that she was present at the Telangana State Police office. The development comes after her public warning against the unauthorised circulation of her private content.