Television star Surbhi Jyoti and her husband, businessman Sumit Suri, have welcomed their first child together. They had a baby girl.
Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri Blessed With Their First Child, Announce Arrival Of Baby Girl
Television actress Surbhi Jyoti and husband Sumit Suri have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actress shared the joyful news on social media, receiving warm wishes from friends and fans.
- Television star Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri welcomed baby girl June 13, 2026.
- Actress announced joyous news on social media, receiving industry wishes.
- Jyoti celebrated baby shower recently, after her February pregnancy announcement.
Television star Surbhi Jyoti has stepped into a new chapter of her life. The actress and her husband, businessman Sumit Suri, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The happy news was shared with fans on social media, drawing an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from across the television industry.
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Surbhi Jyoti Announces Arrival Of Her Daughter
On Sunday, Surbhi took to Instagram to reveal that she had given birth to a baby girl on June 13, 2026.
Sharing the special update, she wrote, "It's a girl...13th June 2026...Love Surbhi & Sumit."
The actress accompanied the announcement with a heartfelt caption that read, "(Om) Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude (sic)", followed by an evil eye and sparkles emoji.
View this post on Instagram
Wishes Pour In From Television Celebrities
Soon after the announcement, the comments section was filled with messages from friends and colleagues.
Actress Aashka Goradia commented, "Congratulationssssss", along with several red heart emojis.
Actress Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Yayyyyiieeeee.. congratulations", accompanied by two red heart emoticons.
The warm responses reflected the excitement surrounding the couple’s big news.
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A Special Year For The Actress
Just weeks before welcoming her daughter, Surbhi celebrated her birthday with an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and family members.
The actress later shared glimpses from the celebration on social media and captioned the post, "Celebrating me and the lil one growing inside me."
Earlier this year, in February, Surbhi had announced her pregnancy through a touching social media post.
The announcement featured a photograph showing her feet intertwined with husband Sumit's, while a tiny pair of white baby shoes was placed between them.
(With inputs from IANS)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who recently welcomed their first child?
When was Surbhi Jyoti's baby girl born?
Surbhi Jyoti's baby girl was born on June 13, 2026. She shared this happy news with fans on social media.
How did Surbhi Jyoti announce the birth of her daughter?
Surbhi Jyoti announced the birth on Instagram, sharing that the couple has a baby girl.
When did Surbhi Jyoti first announce her pregnancy?
Surbhi Jyoti announced her pregnancy in February earlier this year. She shared a social media post with her and her husband's feet, alongside tiny baby shoes.