Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri Blessed With Their First Child, Announce Arrival Of Baby Girl

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Television star Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri welcomed baby girl June 13, 2026.

Actress announced joyous news on social media, receiving industry wishes.

Jyoti celebrated baby shower recently, after her February pregnancy announcement.

Television star Surbhi Jyoti has stepped into a new chapter of her life. The actress and her husband, businessman Sumit Suri, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The happy news was shared with fans on social media, drawing an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from across the television industry.

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Surbhi Jyoti Announces Arrival Of Her Daughter

On Sunday, Surbhi took to Instagram to reveal that she had given birth to a baby girl on June 13, 2026.

Sharing the special update, she wrote, "It's a girl...13th June 2026...Love Surbhi & Sumit."

The actress accompanied the announcement with a heartfelt caption that read, "(Om) Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude (sic)", followed by an evil eye and sparkles emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Wishes Pour In From Television Celebrities

Soon after the announcement, the comments section was filled with messages from friends and colleagues.

Actress Aashka Goradia commented, "Congratulationssssss", along with several red heart emojis.

Actress Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Yayyyyiieeeee.. congratulations", accompanied by two red heart emoticons.

The warm responses reflected the excitement surrounding the couple’s big news.

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A Special Year For The Actress

Just weeks before welcoming her daughter, Surbhi celebrated her birthday with an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and family members.

The actress later shared glimpses from the celebration on social media and captioned the post, "Celebrating me and the lil one growing inside me."

Earlier this year, in February, Surbhi had announced her pregnancy through a touching social media post.

The announcement featured a photograph showing her feet intertwined with husband Sumit's, while a tiny pair of white baby shoes was placed between them.

(With inputs from IANS)