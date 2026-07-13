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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSurbhi Jyoti Reveals Baby Daughter’s Name, Shares Heartwarming First Glimpse

Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Baby Daughter’s Name, Shares Heartwarming First Glimpse

Surbhi Jyoti has revealed the name of her one-month-old daughter, Sehar, through a heartfelt Instagram post.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Television actress Surbhi Jyoti revealed her daughter's name: Sehar.
  • Jyoti shared name on Instagram with an emotional post.
  • Sehar is special, recalling her Qubool Hai character.

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti has finally revealed the name of her baby daughter, a month after welcoming her first child. The Qubool Hai and Naagin star, who embraced motherhood on June 13 with husband Sumit Suri, shared the heartwarming update through a social media post that delighted fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Her Daughter’s Name

Surbhi Jyoti’s daughter has now turned one month old, and the actress chose the special occasion to introduce her little one’s name to the world. Taking to Instagram, she shared a touching post featuring her daughter’s tiny hand gently holding an orchid flower. 

In the caption, Surbhi revealed that her daughter has been named Sehar. Sharing the meaning behind the name, she wrote, “Sehar. Like the first light of morning, you arrived and illuminated everything.”

The actress also posted an Instagram Story, offering another adorable glimpse of her newborn by sharing a photo of Sehar’s tiny feet.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

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Celebrities And Fans Shower Love

Surbhi Jyoti’s post quickly attracted warm wishes from both celebrities and fans. Actress Anita Hassanandani dropped heart emojis in the comments, while Arti Singh wrote, “Sehar,” accompanied by heart emojis.

Fans also expressed their admiration for the name, with many saying it brought back memories of Qubool Hai. Interestingly, Surbhi had portrayed a character named Sehar in the popular television show, making the name even more special for longtime viewers.

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Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri welcomed their daughter, Sehar, on June 13 and announced the happy news through a social media post that read, “Our baby girl is here.” The actress married her longtime boyfriend, Sumit Suri, in 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Surbhi Jyoti's daughter?

Surbhi Jyoti has named her baby daughter Sehar. She revealed the name on Instagram a month after the child's birth.

When was Surbhi Jyoti's daughter born?

Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri welcomed their daughter, Sehar, on June 13. The actress announced the happy news via social media.

Who is Surbhi Jyoti's husband?

Surbhi Jyoti is married to Sumit Suri. They tied the knot in 2024 and recently welcomed their first child together.

What is the meaning of the name Sehar?

Surbhi Jyoti shared that Sehar means 'the first light of morning, you arrived and illuminated everything.' The name also resonated with fans of her show Qubool Hai.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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