Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Baby Daughter’s Name, Shares Heartwarming First Glimpse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Television actress Surbhi Jyoti revealed her daughter's name: Sehar.

Jyoti shared name on Instagram with an emotional post.

Sehar is special, recalling her Qubool Hai character.

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti has finally revealed the name of her baby daughter, a month after welcoming her first child. The Qubool Hai and Naagin star, who embraced motherhood on June 13 with husband Sumit Suri, shared the heartwarming update through a social media post that delighted fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Her Daughter’s Name

Surbhi Jyoti’s daughter has now turned one month old, and the actress chose the special occasion to introduce her little one’s name to the world. Taking to Instagram, she shared a touching post featuring her daughter’s tiny hand gently holding an orchid flower.

In the caption, Surbhi revealed that her daughter has been named Sehar. Sharing the meaning behind the name, she wrote, “Sehar. Like the first light of morning, you arrived and illuminated everything.”

The actress also posted an Instagram Story, offering another adorable glimpse of her newborn by sharing a photo of Sehar’s tiny feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

ALSO READ | Evil Dead Burn Review | Intense, Gory And Not For The Faint Of Heart

Celebrities And Fans Shower Love

Surbhi Jyoti’s post quickly attracted warm wishes from both celebrities and fans. Actress Anita Hassanandani dropped heart emojis in the comments, while Arti Singh wrote, “Sehar,” accompanied by heart emojis.

Fans also expressed their admiration for the name, with many saying it brought back memories of Qubool Hai. Interestingly, Surbhi had portrayed a character named Sehar in the popular television show, making the name even more special for longtime viewers.

ALSO READ | 'Perfect Reality TV Contestant': Fans Call For Sunita Ahuja's Comeback In Lock Upp 2 After Emotional Exit

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri welcomed their daughter, Sehar, on June 13 and announced the happy news through a social media post that read, “Our baby girl is here.” The actress married her longtime boyfriend, Sumit Suri, in 2024.