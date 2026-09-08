Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Surabhi Vanzara responded to trolling after her show appearance.

She humorously stated mother-in-law already

Recalling cooking critiques, she explained preparedness for public judgment.

Surabhi Vanzara, who recently appeared on India’s Got Latent 2, has shared her first video since the Samay Raina-hosted show. In the video, she addressed the trolling and roast she received, saying she isn’t afraid of either because her mother-in-law has already “trained” her to handle criticism.

Surabhi Vanzara’s First Video After ‘Latent’ Appearance

Surabhi, known for her roles in films such as Murder and Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story, appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent 2, where Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai were on the judging panel.

Following her appearance, Surabhi shared a video on social media with the caption, “Mummyji ki bahu.. Vs.. India’s Got Latent.”

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In the video, she joked about being roasted on the show and said, “I participated; I did stand-up; everyone laughed. Not on my set; they laughed at me. Mummy ji saw the episode and said, ‘Oh my god, everyone was laughing and saying, what have you done? Your legs didn’t tremble, your head didn’t turn. Now what should I say to Mummy ji?’”

She then turned the joke towards her mother-in-law, recalling how she had been criticised for even the smallest things at home.

“Stand-up comedian, actor, I’m all that later, Mummy ji. First of all, I’m your daughter-in-law, housewife. What will I tremble? You trained me, Mummy ji,” she said.

Surabhi went on to recall her early days in the kitchen, saying her mother-in-law had been quick to point out flaws in her cooking. “Do you remember when I started cooking in the beginning? You trained me. What will people laugh at me for? The comments you used to give - what will those judges comment?” she said.

She recalled some such incidents and said, “Do you remember that dal dhokli? You looked at it and said, ‘Ye dal dhokli hai, ye toh ekdum khokhli hai.’ Do you remember that baingan ka bharta? You said, ‘Ye baingan ka bharta hai, ye kitchen mein jaakar kya karta hai?’”

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She concluded by saying that she has already been prepared to face criticism.

“So what will I be afraid of people? What has been trained in Mummy ji; what will she be afraid of in the world, Mummy ji?” she said.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surabhi Saurabh Vanzara (@therealsurabhivanzara)

Who Is Surabhi Vanzara?

Surabhi Vanzara, previously known as Shabnam Syed, converted to Hinduism and married Saurabh M Vanzara in August 2011.

According to IMDb, her television credits include Millee, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Hitler Didi and Qubool Hai, in which she played Shireen Rashid Ahmed Khan.

On the film front, Surabhi appeared in Anurag Basu’s Murder, opposite Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel. She played Radhika in the film. She later appeared as Reshma, a friend of Dia Mirza’s character, in Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story.

Her other film credits include Raaz: The Mystery Continues and Hate Story 2. According to her BookMyShow profile, her short films Nothingness and Smoked up Honesties were also screened at the Cannes Film Festival.





