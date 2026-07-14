Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court dismissed plea against Mannat's two-floor addition.

Court doubted petitioner's motives regarding property owner rights.

NGT previously approved expansion, consistent with CRZ-II classification.

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea filed by Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar against the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the addition of two floors to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra. The apex court declined to interfere with an earlier order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had dismissed the challenge, according to a report by LiveLaw.

Supreme Court Rejects Mumbai Activist’s Plea

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice N Kotiswar Singh expressed serious doubts about the bona fides (genuineness) of the petition, news agency ANI reported.

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The CJI added that property owners are free to add floors to their residences as long as they broadly comply with the law.

“They are living there. If in a residential house they want to have (additional floors) ... it's their choice. Law is broadly followed. Why neighbour or anybody else [should intervene]?” the CJI was quoted by LiveLaw as saying.

The court also questioned the petitioner’s motives, observing that the plea appeared to stem from a personal bias against the actor. “I have very serious doubts on the bona fide of the petitioner,” the CJI further remarked.

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Plea Challenged NGT Order

The plea had challenged a September 2025 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Pune, which dismissed Daundkar’s appeal against the renovation permission granted by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for Mannat at the admission stage.

The tribunal noted that the approval covered only the addition of two floors atop the existing six-storey structure, involved no fresh ground-level expansion, and was consistent with the property’s classification as CRZ-II under the 2019 Coastal Zone Management Plan.

It also rejected claims that the property should instead fall under the stricter CRZ-IA category due to its alleged heritage status, while questioning why the earlier 2008 clearance had never been challenged.

Shah Rukh Khan Living In A Rented Home

Shah Rukh Khan is currently living in a rented apartment as renovation work is underway at Mannat. He has shifted to Pali Hill’s Pooja Casa building, owned by Jackky Bhagnani. According to reports, Shah Rukh will stay there for the next two years and has rented two duplex apartments in the building.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. The film also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan, and marks her theatrical debut. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film will be released on December 24.