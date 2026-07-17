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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSupreme Court Lawyer Sends Legal Notice To Kunal Kamra Over ‘Sita Ke Pati... Nita Ke Pati’ Remark

Supreme Court Lawyer Sends Legal Notice To Kunal Kamra Over ‘Sita Ke Pati... Nita Ke Pati’ Remark

The legal notice demands that Kunal Kamra remove the video, along with all its copies circulating online, and issue a public apology across his social media platforms.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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  • Comedian Kamra receives legal notice from Supreme Court lawyer.
  • Lawyer demands video removal, public apology, future undertaking.

Kunal Kamra has been served with a legal notice by a Supreme Court lawyer over his recent remark, “Sita ke pati ka naam le lekar Nita ke pati ka kaam kar rahe hain,” made during his visit to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike. The notice seeks the immediate removal of the video containing the remark and an unconditional public apology.

Supreme Court Lawyer Sends Legal Notice To Kunal Kamra

Advocate Amita Sachdeva issued the legal notice, alleging that Kamra’s statement outraged Hindu religious sentiments. She demanded that the comedian immediately remove the allegedly derogatory video from all online platforms and issue a public apology.

“You may criticise the Government on any issue you want, but using the sacred names of our Deities in such a manner cannot be allowed. You are expected to refrain from using the sacred names of our Deities in such a manner,” the notice stated.

ALSO READ |  ‘Sita Ke Pati Ka Naam Lekar, Nita Ke Pati Ka Kaam Kar Rahe’: Kunal Kamra’s Veiled Dig At Govt During CJP Protest

It further read, “You are a comedian and a public figure. While you have the right to criticise the policies or actions of the Government of India - which I and many others do not object to - you have absolutely no right to use the names of our sacred Deities casually, mock them, or make fun of them for the sake of cheap laughs, political point-scoring, or sensationalism. This is not satire; it is a deliberate insult to the religious beliefs and sentiments of millions of Hindus.”

The notice further claimed that Kamra’s remarks attract offences punishable under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 196 and 197 of the BNS, along with other relevant provisions read with the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Demands Mentioned In The Legal Notice

The notice directs Kamra to delete the video containing the alleged remarks, along with all its copies circulating online, within 48 hours of receiving the notice. It also asks him to issue an unconditional public apology on X and other social media platforms for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus by referring to Bhagwan Shri Ram and Maa Sita in the remark.

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Additionally, the notice requires Kamra to submit a written undertaking stating that he will refrain from making any future statements that allegedly misuse or disparage the names of Hindu deities.

Sachdeva further stated that if Kamra fails to comply with the demands within the stipulated period, she will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, including filing a police complaint against him.



Frequently Asked Questions

Who sent the legal notice to comedian Kunal Kamra?

Supreme Court lawyer Amita Sachdeva issued the legal notice to Kunal Kamra. She alleged that his statement outraged Hindu religious sentiments.

What does the legal notice demand from Kunal Kamra?

The notice demands immediate removal of the video containing the remark and an unconditional public apology. It also requires a written undertaking to avoid similar future statements.

What are the consequences if Kunal Kamra fails to comply with the notice?

If he fails to comply, appropriate legal proceedings, including filing a police complaint against him, will be initiated. The remarks attract offences under sections of the BNS and IT Act.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Kunal Kamra Sonam Wangchuk ENtertainment News SUpreme COurt
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