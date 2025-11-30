Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Aamir Khan’s latest film Sitaare Zameen Par has coincided with a major push for disability awareness—this time from India’s highest court. Weeks after the movie began renewing public conversations around inclusivity, the Supreme Court took strong note of a viral clip showing comedians ridiculing persons with disabilities and issued a precedent-setting directive aimed at long-term corrective action.

Influencer and stand-up comedian Samay Raina, along with four other social media figures, has been ordered to regularly host persons with disabilities on their platforms and during public events. The Court stated that these creators must feature individuals with disabilities at least twice every month and use their reach to raise awareness and funds, particularly for children battling rare conditions like Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Cinema’s Influence Comes Full Circle

The timing of the ruling has drawn significant attention. Nearly 18 years after Taare Zameen Par shifted public focus to dyslexia, its thematic successor, Sitaare Zameen Par, is being credited with rekindling national dialogue around sensitivity, representation and dignity. While the films are not direct sequels, both stories spotlight issues surrounding disability and social acceptance. The renewed discourse in schools, homes and workplaces appears to have intersected with the Court’s stance, illustrating how cinema can act as a catalyst for policy-level reflection.

Aamir Khan’s Film Highlights New Generation of Talent

Presented by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par introduces ten promising young performers — Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar — whose portrayals have earned praise for their sincerity and emotional grounding.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film blends humour, poignancy and social messaging. It stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, with music by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, and the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as co-producers. It released on June 20, 2025.

A Cultural Flashpoint With Legal Resonance

If Taare Zameen Par broadened awareness, Sitaare Zameen Par appears to be influencing the country’s legal and social framework. The Supreme Court’s intervention underscores a growing expectation for public figures and digital creators to champion inclusivity. As India reassesses its approach toward disability, Aamir Khan’s film stands at the heart of a rare intersection of storytelling, societal change and judicial action.