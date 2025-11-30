Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSupreme Court Invokes Aamir Khan’s Film, Mandates Samay Raina & Others To Boost Disability Visibility

Supreme Court Invokes Aamir Khan’s Film, Mandates Samay Raina & Others To Boost Disability Visibility

Supreme Court issues major directive on disability inclusion after viral video uproar, as Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par fuels nationwide conversation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Aamir Khan’s latest film Sitaare Zameen Par has coincided with a major push for disability awareness—this time from India’s highest court. Weeks after the movie began renewing public conversations around inclusivity, the Supreme Court took strong note of a viral clip showing comedians ridiculing persons with disabilities and issued a precedent-setting directive aimed at long-term corrective action.

Influencer and stand-up comedian Samay Raina, along with four other social media figures, has been ordered to regularly host persons with disabilities on their platforms and during public events. The Court stated that these creators must feature individuals with disabilities at least twice every month and use their reach to raise awareness and funds, particularly for children battling rare conditions like Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Cinema’s Influence Comes Full Circle

The timing of the ruling has drawn significant attention. Nearly 18 years after Taare Zameen Par shifted public focus to dyslexia, its thematic successor, Sitaare Zameen Par, is being credited with rekindling national dialogue around sensitivity, representation and dignity. While the films are not direct sequels, both stories spotlight issues surrounding disability and social acceptance. The renewed discourse in schools, homes and workplaces appears to have intersected with the Court’s stance, illustrating how cinema can act as a catalyst for policy-level reflection.

Aamir Khan’s Film Highlights New Generation of Talent

Presented by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par introduces ten promising young performers — Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar — whose portrayals have earned praise for their sincerity and emotional grounding.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film blends humour, poignancy and social messaging. It stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, with music by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, and the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as co-producers. It released on June 20, 2025.

A Cultural Flashpoint With Legal Resonance

If Taare Zameen Par broadened awareness, Sitaare Zameen Par appears to be influencing the country’s legal and social framework. The Supreme Court’s intervention underscores a growing expectation for public figures and digital creators to champion inclusivity. As India reassesses its approach toward disability, Aamir Khan’s film stands at the heart of a rare intersection of storytelling, societal change and judicial action.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Genelia Deshmukh Taare Zameen Par Supreme Court Order Sitaare Zameen Par Samay Raina SMA Awareness
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
EC Extends SIR Deadline By 7 Days For All 12 States/UTs
EC Extends SIR Deadline By 7 Days For All 12 States/UTs
India
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi, Mother Sonia Charged With Criminal Conspiracy In Fresh FIR
Rahul And Sonia Gandhi Charged With Criminal Conspiracy In National Herald Case
India
Cyclone Ditwah To Not Make Landfall? Here's What IMD's Latest Update Says
Cyclone Ditwah To Not Make Landfall? Here's What IMD's Latest Update Says
India
Politics 'Trumps' Economics In Present Era: Jaishankar's Swipe Amid US Trade Tensions
Politics 'Trumps' Economics In Present Era: Jaishankar's Swipe Amid US Trade Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget