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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 Teaser Arrives This Month With Aamir Khan Voiceover

Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 Teaser Arrives This Month With Aamir Khan Voiceover

Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, is set to release its teaser this month, with a special voiceover by Aamir Khan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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  • The period drama explores 1947 India's partition backdrop.

Sunny Deol’s upcoming film has been making headlines recently. Earlier, the project was reportedly titled Lahore 1947, before being said to have been renamed Batwara 1947. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the film’s final title.

Amid this ongoing speculation, the teaser of the period drama is likely to be released this month. Adding to the buzz, Aamir Khan is also expected to lend his voice for the teaser.

Lahore 1947 Teaser Drops This June

According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “The teaser is packed with intense drama and emotions. Aamir Khan has done the voice-over narration, and his voice will have a strong impact.” Reports claim that the teaser could release on June 15. From being Box Office rivals in 1990, Sunny Deol’s ‘Ghayal’ vs Amir Khan’s ‘Dil’ and again in 2001 ‘Gadar: ek prem katha’ vs ‘Lagaan’. The film is important because Amir Khan and Sunny Deol are working together for the first time.  

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However, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding the teaser launch. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, while Aamir Khan is producing it. Preity Zinta stars opposite Sunny Deol, and the film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who previously directed films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

Sunny Deol Film To Release In August 

There is already a lot of buzz around Batwara 1947. Pinkvilla reported that the teaser has been finalised and will showcase strong emotions and patriotism. There are also reports that the film may release around Independence Day. The makers have not revealed much about the storyline yet, but it is believed that the film will depict events set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947.

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The film will also feature Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi in important roles. Speaking about the project, Rajkumar Santoshi had said, “Sunny and I had been trying to make a film together for a long time, but nothing was working out. Now I can say that this film will be even bigger than Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. We are creating a Lahore city set in the studio. The set is an important part of the story, and a major portion of the film will be shot there.”

 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Aamir Khan's role in the film?

Aamir Khan is producing the film and has provided the voice-over narration for the teaser. He and Sunny Deol are working together for the first time.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shabana Azmi Ali Fazal Sunny Deol Amir Khan Bollywood Rajkumar Santoshi Batwara 1947
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