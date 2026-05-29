Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 Teaser Arrives This Month With Aamir Khan Voiceover

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The period drama explores 1947 India's partition backdrop.

Sunny Deol’s upcoming film has been making headlines recently. Earlier, the project was reportedly titled Lahore 1947, before being said to have been renamed Batwara 1947. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the film’s final title.

Amid this ongoing speculation, the teaser of the period drama is likely to be released this month. Adding to the buzz, Aamir Khan is also expected to lend his voice for the teaser.

Lahore 1947 Teaser Drops This June

According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “The teaser is packed with intense drama and emotions. Aamir Khan has done the voice-over narration, and his voice will have a strong impact.” Reports claim that the teaser could release on June 15. From being Box Office rivals in 1990, Sunny Deol’s ‘Ghayal’ vs Amir Khan’s ‘Dil’ and again in 2001 ‘Gadar: ek prem katha’ vs ‘Lagaan’. The film is important because Amir Khan and Sunny Deol are working together for the first time.

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However, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding the teaser launch. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, while Aamir Khan is producing it. Preity Zinta stars opposite Sunny Deol, and the film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who previously directed films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

Sunny Deol Film To Release In August

There is already a lot of buzz around Batwara 1947. Pinkvilla reported that the teaser has been finalised and will showcase strong emotions and patriotism. There are also reports that the film may release around Independence Day. The makers have not revealed much about the storyline yet, but it is believed that the film will depict events set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947.

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The film will also feature Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi in important roles. Speaking about the project, Rajkumar Santoshi had said, “Sunny and I had been trying to make a film together for a long time, but nothing was working out. Now I can say that this film will be even bigger than Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. We are creating a Lahore city set in the studio. The set is an important part of the story, and a major portion of the film will be shot there.”