Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom “Batwara 1947” failed; Shabana Azmi blamed audience’s rejection of Muslim lead.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi dismissed Azmi’s theory, citing past successful Muslim characters.

Santoshi expressed concern over declining tolerance, emphasizing inclusiveness across faiths.

Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta in key roles, clashed with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 but failed to make a mark at the box office. Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the film struggled to even cross the Rs 100-crore mark. Given its disappointing theatrical performance - particularly amid Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen and the film’s patriotic theme, along with Sunny Deol’s presence - Shabana Azmi had attributed its failure to the audience’s reluctance to accept the “Muslim hero” concept. However, director Rajkumar Santoshi has now dismissed her theory.

Rajkumar Santoshi Rejects Shabana Azmi’s Theory

In a recent conversation with Variety India, Rajkumar Santoshi rejected the idea that Sunny Deol playing a Muslim character was responsible for the film’s poor performance. “It makes no sense to me,” he said.

Citing Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of a Muslim character in Coolie as an example, Santoshi said, “Amitabh Bachchan played a Muslim hero in Coolie. So many of Manmohan Desai’s films had Muslim heroes.”

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The filmmaker went on to question whether audiences have become so divided that they can no longer accept a hero belonging to another community. “Are we at a point where we can no longer accept a hero from another community? We are sensible, good and educated people. How can they say that there is some major mistake in the film?” he asked.

Santoshi also expressed concern over what he described as a decline in tolerance and inclusivity. He said, “We have become far less tolerant and inclusive. You should look at the filmmaker’s intent and what the writer wants to say.”

Speaking about his own beliefs, Santoshi added, “I’m a Hindu. I go to the temple. My son’s name is Ram. I am not against any faith. But I want to take the best of every faith. Whatever the saints have tried to say about faith, it is always about equality. Hinduism has always been about inclusiveness, not exclusion.”

What Had Shabana Azmi Said?

Shabana Azmi had expressed her disappointment over Batwara 1947’s underwhelming box-office performance during a conversation with Zoom. She suggested that one of the reasons behind the film’s poor reception could be Sunny Deol’s portrayal of a Muslim character.

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“The thing is that you cannot accept Sunny Deol as a Muslim. In Coolie and in many other films, Amitabh Bachchan very comfortably played Muslim characters. In Deewaar, he put 786, and that was accepted. So how do we understand this? Are they creating an environment where such decisions are being taken on purpose? I am not able to understand,” she said.

Shabana further clarified that Sunny Deol’s character in the film is not Pakistani, despite some viewers apparently assuming otherwise.

“I am surprised at how people are reacting to it. Even the ones who watched the film think Sunny Deol is playing a Pakistani. He is not. It is simply not registering in their heads,” she said.