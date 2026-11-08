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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSunny Deol Lauds Ramayana's VFX And Performances, Says Film Is Better Than Hollywood | WATCH

Sunny Deol Lauds Ramayana's VFX And Performances, Says Film Is Better Than Hollywood | WATCH

Sunny Deol praises Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, calls it better than Hollywood films, and urges Indians to watch it. He also discusses its VFX and performances.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunny Deol lauded Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, urging audiences to watch.
  • He praised the film's visuals, performances, comparing it to Hollywood productions.
  • Deol will portray Lord Hanuman in Ramayana's second installment, confirmed later.
  • His character was briefly teased in Part 1; sequel releases Diwali 2028.

Actor Sunny Deol has strongly endorsed Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and urged audiences across India to watch the film. After watching the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer, Deol shared his reaction in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday. The actor praised the film's visual effects and performances, adding that its scale and presentation could match, and even surpass, Hollywood productions. Deol, who will portray Lord Hanuman in the film's second instalment, also expressed his admiration for the team's work. His video has further drawn attention to the film's post-credit sequence and upcoming sequel.

Sunny Deol Praises Ramayana

Sunny Deol shared his reaction to the film in a video on Instagram, saying: "Main abhi abhi apni Ramayana dekhkar aa raha hoon. Mujhe bahot bahot achchi lagi aur main chahta hoon ke har Hindustani jaake Ramayana dekhe kyunki yeh film kisi bhi Hollywood film se kam nahi. Balki main kahunga unse bhi better hai (I just watched Ramayana. I really enjoyed it, and I want every Indian to see it because it's no less than any Hollywood film. In fact, I'd say it's even better)."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The Gadar actor also appreciated the film's visual effects, saying they are impressive enough to transport viewers to the era of Treta Yuga. He praised the performances as well, adding that all the actors have done an excellent job.

Deol further said: "Isliye main aapse binti karta hoon. Binti nahi kar raha hoon, apna haq jama raha hoon kyunki wakayi mein film bahot achchi hai, jaake dekhiye. Jai Shri Ram! (So, I request you. Actually, I am not requesting; I am claiming my rights because the film is really very good. Go and watch it. Jai Shri Ram!)."

Ramayana Post-Credit Scene Features Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman in Ramayana Part 2. While his full-fledged appearance is yet to come, audiences get a brief glimpse of the actor in the post-credit scene of the first instalment. The sequence offers a preview of what viewers can expect from his character in the sequel and builds anticipation for the next chapter of the story.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Diwali Weekend Boosts Earnings; Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Cr

Ramayana Part 2 Release Date

Initially, reports suggested that Ramayana Part 2 would arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027. However, the makers have now officially announced that the sequel will release on Diwali 2028. With Sunny Deol joining the cast as Lord Hanuman, the second instalment is expected to take the story forward and expand the epic's cinematic scale.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana' International Cut: Fans Upset With Makers Over Deleted Action Scene Featuring Sai Pallavi And Ravie Dubey

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sunny Deol's reaction to Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'?

Sunny Deol strongly endorsed the film, praising its visual effects and performances. He stated it could match or surpass Hollywood productions and urged all Indians to watch it.

What role will Sunny Deol play in the 'Ramayana' film series?

Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman in the second installment of the 'Ramayana' film. He also makes a brief appearance in the post-credit scene of the first film.

When is 'Ramayana Part 2' scheduled for release?

'Ramayana Part 2' is officially announced to be released on Diwali 2028. This updates previous reports that suggested a Diwali 2027 release date for the sequel.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi Sunny Deol Ramayana Release Date Ramayana VFX Ramayana Part 2 Sunny Deol Instagram
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