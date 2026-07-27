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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSunny Deol Announces Batwara 1947 Trailer Release Date, Says ‘I Dedicate This To Every Mother’

Sunny Deol Announces Batwara 1947 Trailer Release Date, Says ‘I Dedicate This To Every Mother’

Sunny Deol announced that the trailer of 'Batwara 1947' will release on July 28. He dedicated it to his mother and mothers worldwide in an emotional Instagram post ahead of the film's August 14 release

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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  • Film received 'A' certificate, releasing August 14, 2026.

Sunny Deol has announced the trailer release of his much-awaited period drama Batwara 1947, sharing an emotional message dedicated to his mother and mothers across the world. The actor took to Instagram to reveal that the film's trailer will be unveiled on July 28 , adding to the growing anticipation surrounding the project ahead of its Independence Day release.

Sunny Deol Shares Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Trailer Launch

Alongside a heartwarming photograph with his mother, Sunny Deol penned an emotional note, calling her his greatest source of love, courage and strength.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

"My mother is my God. My love, my courage, my strength. I dedicate Batwara 1947 to my mother and to every mother in the world," the actor wrote.

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He concluded the post by confirming that the trailer of Batwara 1947 will be released on July 28, prompting an enthusiastic response from fans eagerly waiting for the film.

A Partition Drama Set In Lahore

Batwara 1947 is a period drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. Based in Lahore, the film explores the human cost of Partition while highlighting themes of compassion, resilience and shared humanity during one of the most turbulent chapters in the subcontinent's history.

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The film marks the on-screen reunion of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta after many years, with Shabana Azmi also playing a key role. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the project reunites the filmmaker with Sunny Deol nearly three decades after their successful collaborations.

Adding to the film's momentum, Batwara 1947 has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. Expressing his delight, Sunny Deol said the team was pleased that the film had received certification in its original form.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14, 2026, just ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations. The film is expected to be one of the year's biggest releases, with audiences keen to see its portrayal of Partition on the big screen.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Batwara 1947 scheduled to be released?

Batwara 1947 is slated for release in cinemas on August 14, 2026. This release date is set just ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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