Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunny hopes his father Dharmendra feels proud of his work.

Sunny Deol’s upcoming courtroom drama Ikka is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10. Ahead of its release, the film was screened for members of the media, with Sunny attending the event alongside his sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol. His wife, Pooja Deol, was also present, although she chose not to pose for photographers.

Sunny Deol On Reuniting With Akshaye Khanna

Speaking to the media at the screening, Sunny expressed his excitement about the film and his reunion with Akshaye Khanna. He revealed that the two actors developed a strong rapport while working together on Border 2 and hopes audiences will enjoy seeing them share the screen once again.

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Asked about the responsibility of creating content for digital platforms, Sunny said every project comes with accountability. “We all have responsibilities. We’re doing ours, and you should do yours as well,” he remarked.

‘I Hope My Father Feels Proud’

Sunny also received praise for his appearance at the screening, with many noting his resemblance to his father, veteran actor Dharmendra. Responding to the compliments, Sunny said that nothing makes him happier than believing his father would feel proud of his work.

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“I hope he feels happy that his sons are doing good work. There’s nothing more I could ask for,” he said.

In Ikka, Sunny Deol returns to the courtroom genre, playing a lawyer in a story packed with legal drama. Akshaye Khanna plays another key role in the film, while the trailer has already generated positive reactions from fans.

Ikka begins streaming on Netflix from July 10.