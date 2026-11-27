Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Estate dispute mediation failed; Supreme Court will order.

Mother alleges assets transferred to trust without consent.

Priya disputes claims; court questioned trust's large figures.

The dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken a fresh turn after mediation between his mother, Rani Kapur, and daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev Kapur, reportedly failed to settle. The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it would now pass an order in the matter after 15 sittings led by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The case centres on the RK Family Trust, its formation and the assets transferred into it. During the hearing, Justice JB Pardiwala observed, “The battle begins now,” signalling that the legal proceedings would move ahead.

Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Supreme Court Signals Order

The Supreme Court has indicated it will pass an order in the ongoing dispute over the RK Family Trust and the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, after mediation between his mother, Rani Kapur, and his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, failed to produce a settlement.

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According to news agency ANI, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vini Chandran took note of the mediator’s second report, which confirmed that the discussions had reached a deadlock. The mediation was conducted by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and reportedly involved 15 sittings.

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RK Family Trust Dispute: What Rani Kapur Claims

The legal proceedings concern the formation and management of the RK Family Trust and the assets placed under it. Rani Kapur, 81, has challenged the creation of the trust, alleging that her late son and Priya Sachdev Kapur transferred her assets into it without her informed consent. The allegations have been disputed by the other side.

During Thursday’s hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Rani Kapur, alleged that the trust’s money and assets were not being managed properly. He also claimed that Priya was effectively retaining control over the trust’s funds and properties.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Priya Sachdev Kapur, told the court that Rani Kapur had walked out of the mediation and was now holding her daughter-in-law responsible for its failure.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, the children of Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor.

Rs 30,000 Crore Trust: Supreme Court Questions Demands

The Supreme Court sought details about the trust’s assets and the relief Rani Kapur was seeking. During the proceedings, the trust’s corpus was said to be worth approximately Rs 30,000 crore. Dave submitted that Rani Kapur was seeking Rs 6,000 crore along with other assets. The bench, however, said it was not impressed by the figures being discussed.

"We are not enamoured by these figures," the Court said. The judges also questioned why the parties were continuing with litigation despite having an opportunity to settle the matter through mediation. "There is nothing to gain in litigation. It will go on endlessly," the Court observed. Justice Pardiwala then remarked, "The battle begins now."

The bench also asked how Rani Kapur’s demands could be met if the opposing side was unwilling to part with any of the trust’s assets, according to Bar and Bench. The Court asked, "According to you, she (Rani Kapur) is not entitled to anything?" Rohatgi replied, "No." Dave argued that this position was precisely why the mediation had failed.

Mediation Timeline: How the Dispute Reached the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court first suggested mediation in the family dispute on April 27, 2026. On May 7, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan appointed former CJI DY Chandrachud to oversee the settlement process. The discussions initially appeared to be progressing, but the mediator’s second report has now confirmed that the parties could not reach an agreement.

With mediation having reached a dead end, the Supreme Court has indicated that it will proceed with an order in the matter.