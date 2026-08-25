Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita Ahuja visited temples amid continued Govinda marriage speculation.

Controversy ignited after Govinda seen with alleged girlfriend Komal Swarnkar.

Divorce speculation arose; Sunita later claimed Govinda planned remarriage.

Separately, Sunita Ahuja is preparing for her Bollywood acting debut.

Sunita Ahuja has turned to spirituality amid continued speculation about her marriage to actor Govinda. The actor’s wife was recently seen visiting the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan, where she offered prayers with folded hands. A separate video showed her seeking blessings at a Hanuman temple. Her temple visits come at a time when her relationship with Govinda has remained a subject of public discussion, following claims, counterclaims and divorce rumours. The couple’s personal life has attracted attention in recent months, with both making comments about their marriage. Amid the ongoing chatter, Sunita is also preparing to begin her Bollywood acting journey soon.

Sunita Ahuja Visits Khatu Shyam Temple

A video circulating online shows Sunita Ahuja at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan. With a pink dupatta covering her head, she was seen standing with folded hands and praying. In another clip, Sunita visited a Hanuman temple and bowed before the idol to seek blessings. Her visits come amid renewed public interest in her marriage to Govinda.

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The couple has faced repeated speculation about their relationship in recent months, with reports of differences and a possible divorce continuing to make headlines.

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Govinda And Sunita Ahuja’s Marriage Controversy

The latest controversy began after Govinda was spotted at an airport with his alleged girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar. Following the sighting, Sunita criticised the actor for working with a woman she described as being around their daughter’s age and referred to Komal as his ‘sugar daddy’.

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Govinda later responded by warning Sunita against making defamatory comments and told her to “stay in limits” while speaking to the paparazzi. Sunita was subsequently photographed outside a family court in Mumbai with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja. When photographers questioned her about the visit, she replied, "birthday manane aayi hoon (Here to celebrate birthday)."

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Her presence at the court led to fresh divorce speculation. However, Govinda’s manager later said that Sunita had withdrawn a divorce case reportedly filed in 2024. The issue gained further attention when Sunita spoke to Rakhi Sawant over the phone and alleged that Govinda was planning to marry Komal Rani. She said, “Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki woh shaadi karne ke plan mein the woh log (I withdrew the divorce case yesterday because they were planning to get married).”

Govinda’s manager denied the allegation and responded, "Something must be going on in her mind."

Sunita Ahuja’s Bollywood Debut

Away from the marital controversy, Sunita is preparing to make her acting debut in Bollywood. She has previously appeared on reality television, including Lock Upp Season 2 and Maa Hai Naa, the latter featuring her daughter Tina Ahuja.

Sunita will play the mother of her son Yashvardhan Ahuja in Hero Ki Horoine. The upcoming film stars Nitanshi Goel in a leading role and is directed by Sajid Khan. The movie is scheduled to release next year. Sunita’s temple visits come as attention around her marriage continues, while her upcoming film marks a new professional chapter for the actor’s wife.