Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda's Alleged Affair With Marathi Actress; Says She Won't Believe Until She Sees Proof

Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda’s Alleged Affair With Marathi Actress; Says She Won’t Believe Until She Sees Proof

Sunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda’s alleged affair with a Marathi actress, says she won’t believe anything without proof. Also reconciles with Krushna Abhishek.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has once again addressed ongoing rumours about their marriage, clarifying her stance on reports of the actor’s alleged affair with a Marathi actress. Speaking on the Abraa Kaa Dabra Show podcast hosted by Paras S Chhabra, Sunita shared candid insights into her life, her relationship with Govinda, and her outlook on financial independence for women.

Sunita, who recently started vlogging, revealed that she received a YouTube Silver Button within just four months of launching her channel. Expressing her views on women’s empowerment, she said, “A woman should stand up on her own. It gives another level of happiness to earn your own money. Your husband gives money, but he will give once after asking 10 times. Your own earning is your own.”

She humorously added that she now wants a bigger house from Govinda, saying, “This house is small for us. I want to say through this podcast, ‘Chichi, buy me a big 5-bedroom hall house, otherwise see what happens to you’.”

Sunita Reacts to Govinda’s Alleged Affair

When asked about the ongoing gossip surrounding Govinda’s personal life and alleged relationship with a 30-year-old Marathi actress, Sunita admitted she had heard the same. “I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don’t see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can’t declare anything. I have heard that it’s a Marathi actress.”

She added that at this stage in life, Govinda should focus on his children. “This is not the age to do all of this. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter, and son Yash’s career.”

Reconciles with Krushna Abhishek and Aarti Singh

In a positive turn, Sunita also revealed that she has ended her long-running rift with nephew Krushna Abhishek and his sister Aarti Singh. “I have no fight with any kid now, both of them are my own children and they are the sweetest. This is not the age to fight with each other now,” she said, adding that she raised Krushna during much of his childhood. “I have forgotten about everything now. I just want all the kids to be happy and smiling together.”

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot in 1987, kept their marriage under wraps until their daughter Tina Ahuja was born in 1989. The couple also shares a son, Yashvardhan.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Bollywood News Krushna Abhishek Govinda Aarti Singh Yashvardhan Ahuja Sunita Ahuja Paras Chhabra Podcast
