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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSunita Ahuja On Govinda Being Spotted With Komal Rani Swarnkar At Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Dhokebaaz Hote Hain Insaan’

Sunita Ahuja On Govinda Being Spotted With Komal Rani Swarnkar At Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Dhokebaaz Hote Hain Insaan’

Sunita Ahuja reacted after Govinda was spotted with Komal Rani Swarnkar at Lalbaugcha Raja, saying “insaan dhoka dete hain” while speaking to paparazzi.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Govinda was seen with Komal Rani Swarnkar at Lalbaugcha Raja.
  • Sunita Ahuja made a remark after they both were spotted.
  • She previously criticized Govinda for publicly being seen with Komal.
  • Govinda and Komal have not publicly addressed relationship rumors.

Sunita Ahuja has reacted after Govinda was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Videos of Govinda and Komal seeking blessings at the pandal surfaced online on Tuesday evening and quickly began circulating. Soon after, Sunita was spotted in Mumbai, where her comments about how humans can be “dhokebaaz” sparked speculation online.

ALSO READ: 'I Have No Regret': Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Marrying Govinda Amid Affair Rumours With Komal Rani

‘Insaan Dhoka Dete Hain’

Sunita Ahuja was seen with her pet dog Winter, and briefly interacted with the paparazzi. During the conversation, a paparazzo told her, "Winter hamesha aapko chodhne aate hain".

Sunita responded, "Insaan ko jitna bhi pyaar karo na, faeda nahi hai, dhoka hi dete hain. Inko pyaar karo dekho hamesh chipke rehte hain."

She later added, "Janwaro se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hain insaan"

Sunita did not directly name Govinda or mention Komal Rani Swarnkar while making the remarks. However, because her comments came shortly after Govinda was seen with Komal at Lalbaugcha Raja, they triggered speculation among social media users that she was referring to the actor and the ongoing chatter around the two.

Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar have not publicly addressed the rumours. Despite that, online speculation surrounding their appearances together continues.

ALSO READ: Komal Rani Swarnkar Seen Wearing ‘Sindoor’ After Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan With Govinda, Internet Has Questions

Sunita Ahuja’s Earlier Remarks About Komal Rani Swarnkar

This isn’t the first time Sunita has commented after Govinda was seen with Komal. Earlier in August, videos of Govinda at an airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar went viral. The actor was also seen introducing her to the paparazzi.

Sunita subsequently reacted to the pictures and videos, commenting on Govinda being seen with a younger woman. She said, "Beti ki umar ki ladki ko lekar ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko."

She also commented on Komal’s yellow outfit, saying, "Thoda standard toh hona chahiye, tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhangka peheno. Hum log ko dekho, kya style mai chalte hain."

Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar have not publicly addressed the rumours. Despite that, online speculation surrounding their appearances together continues.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked Sunita Ahuja's recent comments about

Sunita Ahuja's remarks came after videos of her husband Govinda with Komal Rani Swarnkar at Lalbaugcha Raja surfaced online. This led to speculation that she was referring to the actor and their rumored relationship.

What recent event led to renewed speculation about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Govinda was spotted with Komal Rani Swarnkar at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi. Videos of them seeking blessings at the pandal quickly circulated online.

Has Sunita Ahuja commented on Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar before?

Yes, in August, after Govinda was seen with Komal at an airport, Sunita criticized him for being with a younger woman. She also commented on Komal's clothing at the time.

Have Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar publicly addressed the rumors?

No, Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar have not publicly addressed the rumors surrounding their appearances together. Online speculation continues despite their silence.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi Sunita Ahuja MUMBAI Komal Rani Swarnkar
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