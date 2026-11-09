Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita Ahuja believes she and Govinda will reunite.

She focuses on work, certain nobody can separate them.

Past rumors linked Govinda to co-star, causing marital discord.

She avoids further speculation, concentrating on her career.

Sunita Ahuja says she still believes she and Govinda will be together again, adding that nothing in this lifetime can pull the two apart. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she admitted that circumstances are difficult right now, yet she isn’t losing heart. Having shared forty years of marriage, she feels sure their relationship will survive this rough patch.

‘Nobody Can Separate Us’

When asked whether she believes she and Govinda will reunite after the rough patch in their relationship, Sunita said, “Of course, we will see; why won’t we? Right now, the time isn’t in our favour, and you can't fight time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage; why won’t it sustain?”

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She added that she is currently focusing on her work and has left the rest to God. “It’s fine; he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work, but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime. Rest, I’ve left it all to the Almighty. Apart from God, I don’t ask anything from anyone. Whatever is right for him, and me, God will bless us with that.”

Govinda And Sunita’s First Diwali Together

Sunita also reminisced about their first Diwali after marriage, recalling how her mother-in-law gifted her a saree and a gold set. She revealed that Govinda, too, would shower her with gold and gifts during the festive season. However, she jokingly remarked that he has become a little less generous with jewellery over the years.

“Maine unse to liya hi tha, maine Govinda se bhi liya tha. Ab jaakar thoda kanjoos ho gaya hai Govinda…. Shadi purani ho gai hai na. To dena to chahiye na. Milna to chahiye ghar ki Lakshmi hun…,” she said, adding that perhaps the rising price of gold was the reason he no longer gifted her jewellery as often.

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“Earlier Govinda used to buy me gold, give gifts. We would go shopping for all the shagun we got from him. Sometimes he would even take me and Tina to buy jewellery. Those days would come again soon, and we would go jewellery shopping together,” she told Pinkvilla.

Sunita also spoke about her strong belief in karma, saying that she has never wronged anyone and remains confident that everything will eventually fall into place.

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja’s Relationship

Speculation surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage intensified after rumours linked the actor to his Roopa co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar. The couple, who have been married since 1987 and share two children, have been in the news over reports of marital discord for nearly two years.

Sunita reportedly filed for divorce in December 2024 but withdrew the petition in August 2026. She later alleged that Govinda and Komal were planning to get married, a claim that the actor’s manager denied.

The controversy resurfaced in September when Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, while Sunita visited the venue separately.

Sunita has since indicated that she does not wish to dwell on the controversy any further. Saying she has nothing more to add about Govinda and Komal, she reiterated that her focus is now on her work and that she wants to stay away from repeated speculation about her marriage.