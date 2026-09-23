Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda and Sunita's marriage faced continuous public speculation.

Sunita withdrew divorce petition, denying regrets about marrying him.

Govinda's public appearances with Komal Rani fueled new rumors.

Sunita responded critically; Govinda requested family privacy.

Specualtion surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has continued to attract attention, with rumours of trouble between the couple surfacing repeatedly over the past year. The two had appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi last year, effectively dismissing the divorce buzz, but fresh developments kept the speculation alive. Sunita also spoke on several occasions about infidelity, while Govinda was later spotted publicly with his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Komal Rani, adding further fuel to the discussion.

Sunita recently withdrew her divorce petition. During a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, she also claimed that Govinda had been planning a second marriage. Amid all the speculation, Sunita has now spoken about her marriage in an interview with Balaji Telefilms and made it clear that she has no regrets about being married to the actor.

ALSO READ: Govinda Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar Amid Sunita Ahuja Allegations: WATCH

What Sunita Ahuja Said About Marrying Govinda

Speaking to Balaji Telefilms, Sunita described Govinda as a good and honest person when they first met. She also reflected on how people perceive her personality, saying she may come across as strict but speaks from the heart.

She said, She said, “I have no regrets. When I met Govinda, he was a very good person. He was very honest. I am a very emotional person. People think that I am very strict and harsh, but whatever I say, I say it from the heart. Very few people are able to understand me. I have no regrets about marrying him. I want people to live their own lives and let others live too. He is living his life. I have started living mine.”

How Did Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar Dating Rumours Start

Questions about Govinda's personal life intensified after online reports claimed that he could be dating Komal Rani, who is also his co-star in an upcoming project. The speculation grew after the two were seen together at Mumbai airport, prompting further discussion about the nature of their association.

More recently, Govinda was also seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal, bringing the rumours back into focus.

ALSO READ: Komal Rani Swarnkar Seen Wearing ‘Sindoor’ After Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan With Govinda, Internet Has Questions

Sunita's Remark On Govinda-Komаl Rani Rumours

Sunita had previously reacted to questions about Govinda's appearances with Komal Rani. When paparazzi asked her about the reports, she responded, "Vinash kaale vipreet buddhi" signalling her displeasure over the situation.

Govinda subsequently addressed the matter through a video statement and appealed to Sunita to keep family-related issues away from the media.