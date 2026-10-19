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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSunil Pal Slams Salman Khan Over Bigg Boss 20 Omission, Calls Show A Platform For ‘Chhapris’

Sunil Pal Slams Salman Khan Over Bigg Boss 20 Omission, Calls Show A Platform For ‘Chhapris’

Comedian Sunil Pal lashes out at Salman Khan, claiming the superstar took a Rs 300 crore fee for Bigg Boss 20, dropped him from the show, and only invites those who flatter him and serve him.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pal defiantly vowed never to join the show again.

Stand-up comedian Sunil Pal has launched a scathing attack against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his controversial reality show Bigg Boss 20. Known for speaking his mind without hesitation, the comedian has made several explosive allegations, claiming that Khan personally orchestrated his ouster from the current season and only favors participants who cater to his whims.

Why Did Sunil Pal Lash Out At Salman Khan?

Speaking in an exclusive conversation with ABP News journalist Romana Isar Khan, Sunil Pal said, "If you check social media right now, you will find that before Bigg Boss even began, over 500 paparazzi had announced that Sunil Pal was entering Bigg Boss 20 this season. But later, it emerged that 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan was charging ₹300 crore just for 15 days of anchoring. You swallowed the entire budget! The Bigg Boss makers were then left wondering, 'Sir, what do we do now?"

Also Read: Comedian Accuses Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq Of Harassment; Claims Shashwat Maheshwari Hacked Her Accounts

'Salman Only Brings In His Own People,' Claims Sunil Pal

Mimicking Salman Khan's signature style in a humorous, robotic voice, Sunil said, "Don't worry, I will give you participants." He went on to add, "Those who act as his sycophants throughout the year—constantly tailing him with 'sir-sir' and 'Bhaijaan', or staying at his farmhouse—he simply presents them on the show. 'He's a very good singer.' 'Who? Cutie, take her in.' 'She is Manoj Tiwari's daughter, very talented.' 'What does she do, sir?' 'She's a huge singer, a viral singer.' They only bring in their own people."

Also Read: Chirag Paswan Backs Imran Khan Notice, Says Foreign Nationals In India’s Affairs ‘Unacceptable'

'Not Afraid To Speak Out'

When asked if he feared the consequences of speaking so openly against a superstar like Salman Khan, Sunil Pal fearlessly responded, "Tell me one thing, why shouldn't I speak? It is written in the Mahabharata that if anyone goes against Dharma (righteousness), one must stand up against them. When Sunil Pal was already the public's choice, why did you have me cut from the show?"
He further declared that he would never participate in the reality show in the future. "Now, I will never go to Bigg Boss. I believe that those 'chhapris' (cringe internet sensations) who are causing a 'big loss' to society are exactly the ones being turned into stars on Bigg Boss," he stated. Mocking the franchise, he referred to it as "Bigg Baans," using the word baans to describe a foul, dirty stench.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Sunil Pal participate in Bigg Boss in the future?

No, Sunil Pal explicitly stated that he will never participate in Bigg Boss again. He believes the show features

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Sunil Pal Salman Khan
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