Sunil Pal Slams Salman Khan Over Bigg Boss 20 Omission, Calls Show A Platform For ‘Chhapris’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pal defiantly vowed never to join the show again.

Stand-up comedian Sunil Pal has launched a scathing attack against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his controversial reality show Bigg Boss 20. Known for speaking his mind without hesitation, the comedian has made several explosive allegations, claiming that Khan personally orchestrated his ouster from the current season and only favors participants who cater to his whims.

Why Did Sunil Pal Lash Out At Salman Khan?

Speaking in an exclusive conversation with ABP News journalist Romana Isar Khan, Sunil Pal said, "If you check social media right now, you will find that before Bigg Boss even began, over 500 paparazzi had announced that Sunil Pal was entering Bigg Boss 20 this season. But later, it emerged that 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan was charging ₹300 crore just for 15 days of anchoring. You swallowed the entire budget! The Bigg Boss makers were then left wondering, 'Sir, what do we do now?"

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'Salman Only Brings In His Own People,' Claims Sunil Pal

Mimicking Salman Khan's signature style in a humorous, robotic voice, Sunil said, "Don't worry, I will give you participants." He went on to add, "Those who act as his sycophants throughout the year—constantly tailing him with 'sir-sir' and 'Bhaijaan', or staying at his farmhouse—he simply presents them on the show. 'He's a very good singer.' 'Who? Cutie, take her in.' 'She is Manoj Tiwari's daughter, very talented.' 'What does she do, sir?' 'She's a huge singer, a viral singer.' They only bring in their own people."

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