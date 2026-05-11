Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Sunil Pal felt the show was one-sided against him.

Pal claims his stand-up act was cut and some jokes removed.

He alleges audience and panel reactions were scripted for bias.

Pal believes he was called to boost TRPs for other comedians.

Veteran comedian Sunil Pal has spoken candidly about his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, alleging that the episode felt heavily tilted against him. His remarks come after viewers online questioned the tone of the segment, where fellow comic Samay Raina repeatedly took jabs at him.

In a recent chat with content creator Suraj Kumar, Sunil didn’t hold back. He suggested that parts of his performance were removed and hinted that the episode may not have unfolded as naturally as it appeared on screen.

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‘I Didn’t Even Get To Perform’

Recounting his experience, Sunil revealed that he had walked in with a completely different expectation.

“I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out few of my jokes”

Sunil Pal Says He Felt Cornered

As the episode progressed, Sunil claims the atmosphere began to feel increasingly uncomfortable.“You noticed right that it all became one-sided. Abhimanyu ki tarah mujhe gher liya gaya (I was targeted and cornered like Abhimanyu). A lot of people also noticed this, that people were purposely not laughing at my jokes, and giving extreme reactions to Samay's smallest joke, too. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying, ‘Too good, you are the next Kapil’. Even Archana was not laughing at that jokes; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn’t laugh, didn't you feel there was some planning?”

Claims Of Edited Content And ‘Pre-Planned’ Moments

Sunil further alleged that several elements never made it to the final cut. He pointed to the removal of certain jokes, while also noting that some explicit gestures and language used during the shoot were edited out before release.

Despite his criticism, he clarified that his personal rapport with Samay remains respectful off-camera, adding that the younger comic often greets him warmly.

‘I Was Called To Boost TRPs’

Sunil also raised questions about the intent behind the episode.

“Eventually it’s a Netflix show, and they thought their stars (Samay and Ranveer) are going through a downfall, so Netflix wanted to highlight them. Now, how could they do that? By calling them on Kapil Sharma’s show to further put them in the limelight. They called me to boost TRPs. I was just standing there and didn’t say anything.”

He went on to explain why he chose to participate despite his differences.

“It was Kapil Sharma’s show, not Samay or Ranveer’s show. Even Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan go there, so what is so shocking if I went there? I was invited to Kapil Sharma’s show.”

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Bias Allegations Extend To Panel Reactions

Sunil didn’t stop at production concerns. He also questioned reactions from the judging panel, particularly Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying, ‘Too good, you are the next Kapil.’

Even Archana was not laughing at that joke; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn’t laugh, then I felt there was some planning.”