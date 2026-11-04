Sunil Lahri Criticises ‘Ramayana’ Music, Says Mithila, Ayodhya Flavour Is Missing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunil Lahri shared views on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana film.

He praised director, but found some music disappointing.

Lahri felt songs lacked Ayodhya and Mithila's local flavor.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi; releases 2026.

Sunil Lahri, best known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series Ramayan, has shared his thoughts on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend. While he expressed confidence in the director and the cast, the actor admitted that some of the songs he has heard so far did not meet his expectations. He also suggested that the film’s music should reflect the regional cultural identity of places such as Ayodhya and Mithila. Lahri shared his views in a video on social media on November 3, after several people asked him to comment on the much-anticipated adaptation.

Sunil Lahri On ‘Ramayana’

Speaking about the film, Lahri acknowledged his association with the epic but pointed out that the earlier television series and the upcoming film belong to different times.

“Woh samay kuch aur tha, ye samay kuch aur hai. Na maine film dekhi hai, na main is mahakavya ka researcher hoon, na authority hoon.” (That was a different time, and this is a different time. I have neither watched the film nor am I a researcher or an authority on this epic.)

He also highlighted the universal cultural significance of the Ramayana, saying, “Ye mahakavya sirf Bharatiyon ke liye nahi, poori duniya ke liye ek sanskriti hai, ek sanskaar hai, bhaav hai, bhaavna hai.” (This epic is not just for Indians; it represents a culture, values, feelings and emotions for the entire world.)

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‘Some Songs Disappointed Me’

Despite not having watched the film, Lahri expressed confidence in director Nitesh Tiwari and the cast. Praising the filmmaker's previous work, he said, “Mujhe poora vishwas hai ki Nitesh ji bahut achhe nirdeshak hain. Unhone pehle bahut achhi-achhi filmein banayi hain.” (I have complete faith that Nitesh Tiwari is a very good director. He has made several excellent films in the past.)

However, the actor had some reservations about the music he had heard. Emphasising its importance in an epic like the Ramayana, he said, “Is tarah ke mahakavya mein sangeet bahut aham bhoomika nibhata hai. Ek hisaab se woh backbone hota hai.” (Music plays a very important role in an epic like this. In a way, it is its backbone.) He further admitted, “Is film ka jo bhi sangeet maine suna hai, usmein kuch gaanon ne mujhe thoda disappoint kiya.” (Of the music from this film that I have heard, some of the songs disappointed me a little.)

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Lahri also explained what he felt was missing from the songs, saying, “Mithila ka ya Ayodhya ka jo local flavour hai, woh in geeton ke sangeet mein hona chahiye.” (The local flavour of Mithila or Ayodhya should be reflected in the music of these songs.) He clarified that these were his personal views as a listener and not an expert assessment of the film. His comments were specifically about the music he had heard, rather than the film as a whole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Lahri (@sunil_lahri)

About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Its music is composed by A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for 2028.