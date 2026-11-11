Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunil Lahri praised Ramayana's grand visuals, VFX, and performances.

He critiqued missing Ahalya scene, weak emotions, and dialogues.

Lahri described film as power-centric, lacking devotional essence.

He also noted weak music, yet praised Ravie Dubey.

Sunil Lahri, who portrayed Lord Lakshmana in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV series Ramayan in 1987, has shared his views on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While he praised its grand visuals, VFX and performances, he pointed out several shortcomings, including the absence of the Ahalya scene and what he felt was a lack of emotional depth in certain scenes and dialogues. He also described the film as more “shaktipradhan” than “bhaktipradhan”.

Sunil Lahri Reviews ‘Ramayana’

In his video review of Ramayana shared on Instagram, Sunil Lahri praised several aspects of the film, particularly its visual effects, cinematography and performances.

“Abhi jo nai Ramayana release hui hai, isko dekhne ka mujhe avsar prapt hua. Bahut bade budget ki bahut bhavya picture hai. VFX jo hain world class hain. Film ka chitran bhot hi sundar hai, aankhon ko bahut achcha lagta hai. Is film me sabhi kalakaron ne, jo bhi unhe role diye gaye, bahut achche se nibhaye hain. Bahut hi dil se nibhaye hain. Film ke kuch scenes jo hain wo outstanding hain. [I got the opportunity to watch the newly released Ramayana. It is a magnificent film made on a very grand budget. The VFX are world-class, and the film's visuals are beautiful and pleasing to the eyes. All the actors have performed their respective roles exceptionally well and put their hearts into them. Some scenes in the film are outstanding.]”

ALSO READ| Dhinchak Pooja Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Video, Hints At Welcoming A Son | WATCH

However, he also highlighted certain aspects that did not meet his expectations, and flagged the missing Ahalya scene.

“Parantu, mere vichar se film me kuch scenes ke upar, jo khas kar ke emotional scenes hain, aur dialogue par dhyaan hi nahi diya gaya. Kuch scenes hain hi nahi. Jaise ki Parshuram wala scene mujhe kamzor laga. Ahalya wala scene hai hi nahi. Shurpanakha ka Rama se jo vartalap hai usme jis hisab se Shurpanakha Rama ko sambodhit karti hai, wo bhi achcha nahi laga. Sita ko Rama ko sambodhit karna, wo bhi theek nahi laga… Aise kai aur scenes hain jo kamzor hain. Jinme bhaktibhav aur divyata kam lagti hai. [However, in my opinion, not enough attention has been paid to certain scenes, particularly the emotional sequences and dialogues. Some scenes are missing altogether. For instance, I found the Parashuram scene weak, while the Ahalya episode is completely absent. I also did not like the way Shurpanakha addresses Rama during their conversation. Similarly, the way Sita addresses Rama did not seem appropriate to me. There are several other scenes that feel weak and lack devotion and divinity.]”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Lahri (@sunil_lahri)

He further expressed his overall assessment of the film, saying, “Ye film mere vichar se shaktipradhan zyada hai aur bhaktipradhan kam hai. [In my opinion, the film focuses more on power than devotion.]”

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh's Maternal Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Dies At 96, Cousin Shares Emotional Post

Despite his criticism, Sunil encouraged viewers to watch the film and share their own opinions.

Sunil Lahri Approves Ravie Dubey As Lakshman

Earlier, Sunil had praised Ravie Dubey’s portrayal of Lakshman in the film. In a post on X, he wrote, “The innocence and intensity should be reflected in the character of Laxman is visible in new Ramayana. Hearty wishes for the success of the new Ramayana.”

नई रामायण में लक्ष्मण के चरित्र में जो मासूमियत और इंटेसिटी झलकनी चाहिए वह झलक रही है, नई रामायण को सफलता के लिए हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ The innocence n intensity should b reflected in the character of Laxman is visible in new Ramayana. Hearty wishes 4the success of the new Ramayana. https://t.co/ypidQkyART — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) November 5, 2026

In another post, Sunil addressed the questions he had been receiving about Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. He said he would share a detailed review after watching the film but expressed some disappointment with its music.

He specifically pointed out the absence of the regional musical flavour associated with Mithila and Ayodhya, which he felt should have been reflected in the soundtrack.

नई रणबीर कपूर वाली रामायण के बारे में कई लोगों ने मेरे विचार मेरी आलोचना जाननी चाही, तो देखिए और जानिये क्या है मेरे विचार... Many people wanted to know my views and opinion about the new Ramayana, so check out what's my views & opinion On new Ramayan https://t.co/hqm3YIaJtY — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) November 3, 2026

“Sangeet bohot ehem bhoomika nibhata hai; ek hisaab se woh backbone hota hai. Iss film ke jo bhi sangeet maine sunna hai, usmein kuch gaanon ne mujhe thoda sa disappoint kiya. Main samajhta hoon ki jo local flavour hai Mithila ka, ya Ayodhya ka, wo us geeton ke piche sangeet me hona chahiye. [Music plays a very important role; in a way, it is the backbone of a film. Of the music I have heard from this film, a few songs have disappointed me slightly. I believe the music should have the local flavour of Mithila and Ayodhya woven into it.]”