Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Grover criticized old Ramayan actors; Sunil Lahri responded.

Lahri explained criticism: new Ramayana lacked Lord Ram's divinity.

Citing missing scenes, weak character portrayals in the new film.

Dipika Chikhlia altered stance; new Ramayana achieved massive success.

Varun Grover recently took a dig at actors from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan for criticising Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana. He suggested that some of the actors were expressing their opinions with a sense of entitlement, as though they were the “actual avatars” of the characters they had portrayed.

“Actors from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana commenting on the new film with the entitlement as if they are actual avatars,” Varun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Now, Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in the iconic television series and has also criticised the new film, has responded to the filmmaker and comedian. He clarified that he and his co-stars never considered themselves avatars of the characters they portrayed. He also emphasised that their work was driven by sincerity, dedication and a sense of responsibility.

Sunil Lahri Blasts Varun Grover

In a video message, Sunil spoke about Varun’s remark and questioned his understanding of the original Ramayan cast’s sentiments.

“Ek sahab hain jinka naam maine kal se pehle kabhi nahi suna tha. Ye mere colleague ne, well-wisher ne bataya mujhe inke baare mein… Jaankar pata laga ki ye sahab jo hain wo stand-up comedian hain, scriptwriter hain aur filmmaker hain… Inhone ek comment pass kiya jo social media par logon ne dekha aur iska jawab bhi diya. Aur main us jawab ke liye sabhi ka dhanyavaad karna chahunga… Aur main bhi apna ek chhota sa jawab contribute karna chahta hoon… [There is a gentleman whose name I had never heard before yesterday. A colleague and well-wisher told me about him. I learnt that he is a stand-up comedian, scriptwriter and filmmaker. He made a comment that people saw on social media and responded to. I would like to thank everyone who responded, and I would also like to contribute a small reply of my own.]”

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He then addressed Varun’s claim that the original Ramayan actors considered themselves avatars of the characters they played.

“Inki soch ke hisaab se… Hum log jo purani Ramayan mein jinhone kaam kiya hai, apne aap ko un characters ka, jo humne play kiya hai, unka avatar samajhte hain. Ye in sahab ki soch hai, ye hamari soch nahi hai. [According to his thinking, those of us who worked in the original Ramayan consider ourselves avatars of the characters we played. That is his way of thinking, not ours.]”

Sunil further said that the cast had always tried to honour the love and respect they had received from audiences over the years. He pointed out that the show would complete 40 years in January.

“Hum sabhi ne poori nishtha, poori imaandari ke saath kaam kiya hai aur aap logon ka pyaar, aadar, samman jo takreeban 40 saal se mil raha hai - January mein poore 40 saal ho jaayenge - uska maan, uski maryada rakhne ki poori koshish ki hai. [All of us worked with complete dedication and honesty. For nearly 40 years, we have received your love, regard and respect - the show will complete 40 years in January - and we have always tried our best to honour that affection and maintain its dignity.]”

Sunil Explains His Criticism Of ‘Ramayana’

He added that the respect shown towards the characters was not forced but came from a sense of responsibility. Sunil then explained why he had criticised the new Ramayana.

“Ye humne koi zabardasti ya forcefully nahi kiya hai, ye humne ek zimmedari ke hisaab se kiya hai. Jahan tak nayi Ramayana ka sawaal hai, jis par maine comment kiye the, usko lekar in sahab ne ye baat kahi thi. [We did not do this out of compulsion or force. We did it out of a sense of responsibility. As far as the new Ramayana is concerned, this gentleman made that remark in response to my comments about the film.]”

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Sunil also defended his right to express concerns about the film, saying that as an Indian, a Hindu and a Sanatani, he felt it was his responsibility to speak up if he believed something had been overlooked or misrepresented in matters of faith. He further said that he felt that the divinity of Lord Ram had not been portrayed adequately.

“Jaise ki is Ramayana mein jo mujhe Ram ji ki divyata kam lagi, kyun lagi main batata hoon aapko. Jaise ki ek scene tha Tataka wala. Tataka koi rakshashni nahi thi, usko shraap mila tha, Ram ji ne uska uddhaar kiya. Kevat, Ahalya, Nishad, in sabhi ke scenes dikhaye nahi gaye. In sab ke dikhane se Ram ji ki divyata, unka Bhagwan swaroop dikhta. [For instance, I felt that Lord Ram’s divinity was not adequately portrayed in this Ramayana, and I will explain why. Take the scene involving Tataka. She was not simply a demoness; she had been cursed, and Lord Ram liberated her. The episodes involving Kevat, Ahalya and Nishad were not shown. Including these scenes would have highlighted Lord Ram’s divinity and his form as God.]”

What Had Sunil Lahri Said About ‘Ramayana’?

Earlier, Sunil had praised the film’s grand visuals, VFX and performances but also pointed out several shortcomings. These included the absence of the Ahalya episode, what he felt was a lack of emotional depth in certain scenes and dialogues, and the portrayal of some character interactions.

He also described the film as more “shaktipradhan” than “bhaktipradhan”.

“Parantu, mere vichar se film mein kuch scenes ke upar, jo khaas karke emotional scenes hain, aur dialogue par dhyaan hi nahi diya gaya. Kuch scenes hain hi nahi. Jaise ki Parshuram wala scene mujhe kamzor laga. Ahalya wala scene hai hi nahi. Shurpanakha ka Rama se jo vartalap hai usmein jis hisaab se Shurpanakha Rama ko sambodhit karti hai, wo bhi achha nahi laga. Sita ko Rama ko sambodhit karna, wo bhi theek nahi laga… Aise kai aur scenes hain jo kamzor hain. Jinmein bhaktibhav aur divyata kam lagti hai. [However, in my opinion, not enough attention has been paid to certain scenes, particularly the emotional sequences and dialogues. Some scenes are missing altogether. For instance, I found the Parashuram scene weak, while the Ahalya episode is completely absent. I also did not like the way Shurpanakha addresses Rama during their conversation. Similarly, the way Sita addresses Rama did not seem appropriate to me. There are several other scenes that feel weak and lack devotion and divinity.]”

He further summed up his assessment of the film, saying, “Ye film mere vichar se shaktipradhan zyada hai aur bhaktipradhan kam hai. [In my opinion, the film focuses more on power than devotion.]”

Dipika Chikhlia Had Also Criticised ‘Ramayana’

Sunil is not the only actor from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan to have shared reservations about the new film. Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the television series, had earlier spoken about Sai Pallavi portraying the character in Ramayana.

“I have seen her work. She’s a phenomenal actor. But I don’t know how she’ll look like Sita. Once we see her, we’ll know. Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan. I think our Ramayan will weigh very heavily on the Ramayana film. Our Ramayan was also watched by the new generation when it aired on Doordarshan during the pandemic. So, it’s very difficult to erase that,” Chikhlia said in an interview with Variety.

However, she later appeared to change her stance and praised the film.

“See, I told you, right, that the film is well-made and is bound to be a hit. It has so many big stars. See how it crossed 900-1,000 crore in just 4-5 days. Superb. The movie is good, and so many big stars and VFX, all of it is so beautiful.”

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey,, was released in theatres on November 5 and has since grossed over Rs 1,400 crore worldwide. It has become the fastest film to reach the milestone and the second-highest-grossing film of 2026. The film is now just a few crores away from surpassing Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.





