Suniel Shetty Reveals He Rejected ₹40 Crore Tobacco Ad: 'Do You Really Think I’ll Fall for It?'

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has once again stood apart in an industry often criticised for celebrity endorsements of tobacco and alcohol brands. At a time when many stars face social media backlash for promoting harmful products, Suniel has revealed that he once rejected a staggering ₹40 crore offer for a tobacco advertisement — a decision rooted in principles rather than profit.

Why Suniel Shetty Refused the ₹40 Crore Offer

Speaking on a podcast with Peeping Moon, Suniel Shetty opened up about why he has consistently chosen not to associate with tobacco brands, despite being offered massive sums of money. Emphasising the importance of health and personal values, the actor explained how his body and fitness have been central to his journey in cinema.

“I owe everything to my health. It’s my body that gave Suniel Shetty an opportunity in the film business. If I don’t consider it my place of worship, then I’ll be doing an injustice to myself. What legacy will I leave behind for my children? I may not be relevant today when it comes to cinema or the box office, but even now, 17- to 20-year-olds give me so much love and respect. It’s unreal.”

Suniel further revealed that when approached for a tobacco endorsement worth ₹40 crore, his response was immediate and firm.

“I was offered ₹40 crore for a tobacco ad, and I looked at them and said, ‘Do you really think I’ll fall for it?’ I won’t. Maybe I needed that money, but no. I will not do something I don’t believe in, because it would leave a blemish on Ahan, Athiya and Rahul, on everybody. After that, nobody even dares to approach me.”

Celebrity Endorsements and Public Backlash

Over the years, Bollywood stars endorsing pan masala and tobacco products have sparked intense debate online. Actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have faced significant criticism, especially from fans who question the responsibility public figures hold toward younger audiences. While Ajay Devgn has largely remained unaffected by the backlash, Akshay Kumar later issued an apology, acknowledging fans’ disappointment.

Against this backdrop, Suniel Shetty’s stand has been widely appreciated, reinforcing his image as someone who prioritises integrity over financial gain.

What’s Next for Suniel Shetty

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty has a packed slate ahead. He will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the latest installment of the popular Welcome franchise. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon and Disha Patani.

In addition, the actor is also gearing up for Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan, reuniting him with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal — a project that has generated massive anticipation among fans.