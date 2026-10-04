Suniel Shetty Says He's 'Proud Always' As KL Rahul Completes 10,000 International Runs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KL Rahul achieved 10,000 international runs during West Indies ODI.

Father-in-law Suniel Shetty expressed pride over Rahul's milestone.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 129, his ninth ODI century.

This made him the 15th Indian with 10,000 runs.

Actor Suniel Shetty couldn't hide his pride as son-in-law KL Rahul achieved a major milestone in international cricket on Saturday. The Indian batter crossed the 10,000-run mark during the third ODI against the West Indies, prompting a heartfelt reaction from the actor. Shetty shared the special moment on social media, while his son Ahan Shetty also joined in celebrating the cricketer's achievement.

Suniel Shetty Shares Proud Reaction To KL Rahul's Milestone

Appearing to follow India's third ODI against the West Indies on television, Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram story to celebrate Rahul's landmark achievement. Sharing the moment with his followers, the actor wrote, “Just Rahul being Rahul. Proud always.”

His son, actor Ahan Shetty, also marked the occasion by sharing a celebratory post on his Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

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KL Rahul Scores Brilliant Century In Third ODI Against West Indies

Rahul reached the 10,000-run milestone during a memorable innings in the third ODI. India found itself in early trouble at 4/2 before half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad helped steady the innings.

Rahul then took charge, smashing his ninth ODI century in just 80 deliveries. He remained unbeaten on 129 off 87 balls, striking 10 fours and six sixes at an impressive strike rate of over 148.

With this achievement, Rahul became the 15th Indian cricketer to complete 10,000 international runs.

KL Rahul's International Cricket Statistics

Across 243 international matches and 281 innings, Rahul has accumulated 10,094 runs at an average of 41.03. His tally includes 23 centuries and 63 half-centuries.

His format-wise records are equally impressive:

ODIs: 3,541 runs in 101 matches and innings at an average of 51.31, with nine centuries and 20 half-centuries. His highest score is 129 not out.

3,541 runs in 101 matches and innings at an average of 51.31, with nine centuries and 20 half-centuries. His highest score is 129 not out. Tests: 4,288 runs in 70 matches and 122 innings at an average of 36.64, including 12 centuries and 21 half-centuries. His highest score is 199.

4,288 runs in 70 matches and 122 innings at an average of 36.64, including 12 centuries and 21 half-centuries. His highest score is 199. T20Is: 2,265 runs in 72 matches and 68 innings at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of over 139. He has scored two centuries and 22 half-centuries, with 110 not out as his highest score.

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KL Rahul Records Third-Highest Indian Score At Number Five

Rahul's unbeaten 129 also ranks as the third-highest individual score by an Indian batter at number five in ODIs.

Only Yuvraj Singh's 139 against Australia in Sydney in 2004 and MS Dhoni's 134 against England in Cuttack in 2017 rank higher.

(With inputs from ANI)