Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harmanpreet Kaur resigned as India women's captain.

She led India to 2025 World Cup triumph.

Actor Suniel Shetty lauded her fight and lasting legacy.

Kaur will continue playing for India as a player.

Actor Suniel Shetty has penned an emotional note for Harmanpreet Kaur after the Indian women's cricket captain stepped down from the leadership role across all three formats. Harmanpreet announced her decision on October 6, bringing an end to a significant chapter of her captaincy journey. However, she will continue to represent India as a player.

Harmanpreet's tenure included India's historic Women's World Cup triumph in 2025 and the team's Asian Games gold medal in 2026. Her decision to step down has prompted tributes from several prominent names, with Suniel highlighting the impact she had on women's cricket beyond the results on the field.

Suniel Shetty's Message For Harmanpreet Kaur

Taking to X, Suniel Shetty praised Harmanpreet for the qualities she brought to the Indian team, saying her contribution could not be measured only through victories and trophies. He wrote, "Harman...what you’ve given this team goes far beyond wins and trophies. It was the fight, the fire, the grit and that refusal to ever back down."

Harman...what you’ve given this team goes far beyond wins and trophies. It was the fight, the fire, the grit and that refusal to ever back down. And somewhere along the way, you made the whole world believe that our women could conquer the world. That belief is your legacy. So much respect, always. 🇮🇳 @ImHarmanpreet — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 7, 2026

The actor went on to underline what Harmanpreet's leadership represented for women cricketers and fans across the country. "And somewhere along the way, you made the whole world believe that our women could conquer the world," Suniel concluded his message by calling that belief Harmanpreet's lasting contribution to the sport.

"That belief is your legacy. So much respect, always."

Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down As India Captain

Harmanpreet announced that she was stepping down as India's captain across all three formats on Tuesday. The decision came after she led the side to the Asian Games gold medal in September and followed India's landmark Women's World Cup triumph in 2025.

The BCCI acknowledged her contribution, describing her leadership as an important chapter in the development of Indian women's cricket. Her captaincy journey began in 2012, when she was handed the leadership against Pakistan in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final and guided India to an 18-run victory.

ALSO READ | Apoorva Mukhija Recalls Crying At Heathrow After Parents Saw Her Viral Kiss Video With Boyfriend Amin Jaz: 'Bas Neeche Baithke...'

Harmanpreet has made it clear that stepping down as captain does not mean she is retiring from international cricket. She will continue playing for India, with the focus now shifting to the next phase of her career.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Legacy In Women's Cricket

Harmanpreet's leadership has been closely associated with a more aggressive and confident identity for India's women's team. Her famous unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final became one of the defining performances of her international career.

ALSO READ | Oscar Winner And 'North By Northwest' Star Eva Marie Saint Dies At 102

Eight years later, she became the captain who led India to their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in 2025. She then helped the side secure another major honour with gold at the 2026 Asian Games.

While her captaincy chapter has now ended, Harmanpreet remains part of the Indian team. And as Suniel Shetty's message underlined, her influence has extended beyond the trophies, particularly in making women's cricket feel capable of competing for the biggest prizes.