Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSuniel Shetty Gets Emotional, Says Border 2 Came As A Blessing After Ahaan’s Debut Flopped

Suniel Shetty Gets Emotional, Says Border 2 Came As A Blessing After Ahaan’s Debut Flopped

Suniel Shetty turns emotional at the Border 2 song launch as he speaks about son Ahaan Shetty’s tough phase after Tadap and thanks JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta for backing him.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty recently was seen turning emotional at the song launch of Border 2, while speaking about the challenging phase his son, Ahaan Shetty went through after his debut film, emphasizing on how it is difficult for actors even if they are starkids.

Opening up from a father’s point of view, Suniel said there was a brief lull after Ahaan’s first movie, Tadap, and that he along with the entire family faced a personal turmoil.

“One day, after his first film, there was a little break. You know, there’s always a turmoil in our lives,” Suniel shared.

Addressing the widespread notion around star children having it easy, he added, “Everyone thinks, yes, Suniel Shetty’s son would have got a lot of work. But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahaan went through in life.”

The actor admitted that watching his son navigate the tough period was emotionally difficult, but also a test of patience and perseverance for them all.

Expressing uttermost gratitude to the makers of Border 2 - Nidhi Dutta and JP Dutta, Suniel said he was thankful that Ahaan landed a project like Border 2 at a crucial point in his professional space.

“I am so happy that he got a film like Border 2, which couldn’t have been a better film. And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us,” he said.

Suniel also spoke about the values and motivation he has always tried to instil in his son. “The only thing I said was, whatever you do, do it with your heart,” he stated.

The doting father also added that this belief makes him feel deeply grateful to those who supported Ahaan. “That’s why I have always been indebted, and I use the word ‘indebted’. I am not saying a thank you, but I use the word indebted to Nidhu. Nidhi is like my little daughter,” he said, acknowledging the emotional support of the makers extended to his family.

Highlighting how much Border 2, as an opportunity meant to him as a parent, Suniel added, “For Nidhi to take Ahaan in such a big film is a big thing. So, from a father’s point of view, I am indebted.”

Further, thanking the team for believing in his son, he said, “A big thank you to everybody for letting that happen, they showed so much love towards Ahaan. I am so grateful for it all.”

Expressing gratitude to director JP Dutta, Suniel said, “I would like to thank JP, who gave me the opportunity. And today, Ahaan is here because of that. Thank you all.”

For the uninitiated, Ahaan Shetty made his acting debut with Tadap in 2021 that did not perform well at the box office.

Border 2 along with Ahaan Shetty, also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The movie is all slated to release on January 23, this year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nidhi Dutta Border 2 Song Launch Ahaan Shetty Border 2 Tadap Actor Ahaan Shetty JP Dutta Border 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
India
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
World
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Advertisement

Videos

Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy With Communal Remarks Ahead of BMC Elections in Vasai-Virar
India Raises Pakistani Drone Incursions at DGMO Talks, Army Chief Says LOC Fully Alert
BMC Elections: Pawar’s Party to Contest Alone, Warns of Growing Money Power in Civic Polls
Maharashtra Civic Polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis Leads Bike Rally in Nagpur on Final Day of Campaigning
Delhi News: Firing Outside Gym in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, No Injuries Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget