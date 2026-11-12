Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suniel Shetty confirms Awara Paagal Deewana sequel filming next year.

Shetty satisfied with recent films, new projects lined up.

Shetty advocates for lower ticket prices, more theatres.

Over two decades after the release of the cult classic Awara Paagal Deewana, the beloved franchise is finally gearing up for its next chapter. Putting an end to months of speculation, Suniel Shetty has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel to the action-comedy hit Awara Paagal Deewana is officially in the works.

The actor, who iconically immortalised the quirky character of 'Yeda Anna' in the original film, shared a major production update with fans. He revealed that the second instalment will finally go on the floor early next year, Bollywood Hungama reported.

'Awara Paagal Deewana 2' Is Happening

Suniel confirmed the development while discussing the second season of his business reality programme, Bharat Ke Super Founders. "The sequel is happening for sure. I think early next year for sure."

When explicitly asked if this meant the project would start filming early next year, the actor confidently affirmed, "Yeah yeah."

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Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the original 2002 action-comedy featured an impressive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rahul Dev, and the late Om Puri. While Shetty had previously hinted at the sequel in a social media post earlier this year, this is the first time a concrete production timeline has been shared.

A Stellar Year And Upcoming Projects

Reflecting on his recent outings, Shetty expressed immense satisfaction with his career trajectory in 2026, especially highlighting the success of his multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle and his brief but impactful appearance in Border 2. "I also had Border 2. I was there for one scene but I take that as a success as that's finally our franchise," he told the publication, adding that he feels very happy with the way things are going.

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The actor also shared his current approach to selecting scripts, emphasising that he actively seeks projects that create a positive impact or remain neutral without hurting any sentiments.

Apart from the Awara Paagal Deewana sequel, he mentioned looking forward to projects titled Hitman and Sabse Bada Rupaiya, noting that they feature very different stories and scripts.