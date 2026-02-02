Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSunidhi Chauhan Wins Hearts With Sweet Fan Interaction In Ahmedabad, Makes Special Promise During Concert

Sunidhi Chauhan Wins Hearts With Sweet Fan Interaction In Ahmedabad, Makes Special Promise During Concert

Sunidhi Chauhan’s Ahmedabad concert is trending online as her energetic performance and a heartwarming fan interaction win praise on social media.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 05:09 PM (IST)

Popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan recently arrived in Ahmedabad for a live concert, where she left the audience spellbound with her electrifying performance. From the moment she took the stage, Sunidhi ensured that there was no dull moment, winning hearts with her powerful vocals and high-energy stage presence.

Her performance in Ahmedabad has been receiving widespread praise, as the singer mesmerised fans with her melodious voice and dynamic singing. The atmosphere at the concert was so charged that the entire city seemed to sway to her tunes. Several fans were so impressed by her performance that they even compared her stage presence to that of global pop icon Shakira.

Sunidhi Chauhan Makes A Special Promise To A Fan

Several videos from the concert have been going viral on social media, but one particular clip has caught everyone’s attention. During the live show, Sunidhi interacted with a special fan, making the moment even more memorable.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABP News (@abpnewstv)

Sunidhi met the fan, named Ayush, and thanked him for attending the concert, saying that his presence meant a lot to her. The fan shared that he had faced some difficulty during the show, as the crowd in Ahmedabad kept standing up repeatedly to cheer for the singer, which caused him inconvenience while watching the performance.

Responding warmly, Sunidhi assured him, "Next time when you come, we will make special arrangements for you so that you can see properly and won’t face any trouble. Deal?"

The fan jokingly replied that he would then have to attend her concerts every six months. Hearing this, Sunidhi said she felt very lucky and added that they would meet again soon. When the fan asked how soon, the singer replied with a smile, "Within a year… we will meet within a year, okay?"

Sunidhi Chauhan’s sweet gesture has been winning hearts on social media, with fans praising her humility, warmth, and genuine connection with her audience.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunidhi Chauhan Sunidhi Chauhan Concert Ahmedabad Concert Viral Concert Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Chinese Tanks In Doklam’: Rahul Gandhi Remark Sparks Lok Sabha Uproar, Session Adjourned
‘Chinese Tanks In Doklam’: Rahul Gandhi Remark Sparks Lok Sabha Uproar, Session Adjourned
News
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget