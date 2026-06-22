Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ongoing 'Peddi' amassed ₹234.27 crore in total collections.

Shahid Kapoor's 'Cocktail 2' and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' hit theatres this Friday and both films are performing well at the box office. At the same time, several other films, from Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' to Ram Charan's 'Peddi', are also running in cinemas. As a result, Sunday witnessed a fierce box-office clash between the new releases and films that have already been in theatres for a few weeks. Here's a look at which film emerged victorious at the box office on June 21.

'Cocktail 2' Box Office Collection

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film opened with Rs 13.50 crore. On its second day, it witnessed growth and collected Rs 16.25 crore.

Now, according to Sacnilk's early trend report, 'Cocktail 2' earned Rs 17.75 crore on its third day, Sunday.

With this, the film's total net collection in India has reached Rs 47.50 crore.

'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Box Office Collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is also performing strongly at the box office. The film opened with Rs 5.35 crore and collected Rs 7.65 crore on its second day.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 10.10 crore on its third day, Sunday.

With this, the film's total net collection in India has risen to Rs 23.10 crore in three days.

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Box Office Collection

Several films were released on June 12, but Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' managed to win the audience's hearts. The film earned Rs 12.25 crore in its first week. It then collected Rs 1.90 crore on Day 8 and witnessed a jump on Day 9 with earnings of Rs 4.35 crore.

Now, according to Sacnilk's early trend report, 'Main Back' earned Rs 5.75 crore on its 10th day of release, its second Sunday.

With this, the film's total collection has reached Rs 24.25 crore in 10 days.

'Haunted 3D' Box Office Collection

Vikram Bhatt's 'Haunted 3D' recovered its budget by earning Rs 15.90 crore in its first week. However, its collections slowed down after entering the second week. The film earned Rs 50 lakh on both Day 8 and Day 9.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, 'Haunted 3D' collected Rs 55 lakh on its 10th day of release.

With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 17.45 crore after 10 days.

'Peddi' Box Office Collection

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' has entered its third week, and its collections witnessed a boost on the third Sunday.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, 'Peddi' earned Rs 2.82 crore on its 18th day of release.

With this, the film's total collection has now reached Rs 234.27 crore in 18 days.

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Box Office Collection

Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is struggling at the box office. The film earned Rs 35 lakh on its 16th day of release.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, it collected Rs 39 lakh on its 17th day, which was its third Sunday.

With this, the film's total net collection in India has reached Rs 50.54 crore in 17 days.