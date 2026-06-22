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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSunday Box Office Collection: ‘Cocktail 2’, ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ Lead, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga' Shines

Sunday Box Office Collection: ‘Cocktail 2’, ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ Lead, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga' Shines

Sunday Box Office: Cocktail 2 and Maa Inti Bangaaram led the charts, while Main Vaapas Aaunga, Peddi, Haunted 3D and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai battled for attention of audience.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
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  • Ongoing 'Peddi' amassed ₹234.27 crore in total collections.

Shahid Kapoor's 'Cocktail 2' and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' hit theatres this Friday and both films are performing well at the box office. At the same time, several other films, from Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' to Ram Charan's 'Peddi', are also running in cinemas. As a result, Sunday witnessed a fierce box-office clash between the new releases and films that have already been in theatres for a few weeks. Here's a look at which film emerged victorious at the box office on June 21.

'Cocktail 2' Box Office Collection

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film opened with Rs 13.50 crore. On its second day, it witnessed growth and collected Rs 16.25 crore.

Now, according to Sacnilk's early trend report, 'Cocktail 2' earned Rs 17.75 crore on its third day, Sunday.

With this, the film's total net collection in India has reached Rs 47.50 crore.

'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Box Office Collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is also performing strongly at the box office. The film opened with Rs 5.35 crore and collected Rs 7.65 crore on its second day.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 10.10 crore on its third day, Sunday.

With this, the film's total net collection in India has risen to Rs 23.10 crore in three days.

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Box Office Collection

Several films were released on June 12, but Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' managed to win the audience's hearts. The film earned Rs 12.25 crore in its first week. It then collected Rs 1.90 crore on Day 8 and witnessed a jump on Day 9 with earnings of Rs 4.35 crore.

Now, according to Sacnilk's early trend report, 'Main Back' earned Rs 5.75 crore on its 10th day of release, its second Sunday.

With this, the film's total collection has reached Rs 24.25 crore in 10 days.

'Haunted 3D' Box Office Collection

Vikram Bhatt's 'Haunted 3D' recovered its budget by earning Rs 15.90 crore in its first week. However, its collections slowed down after entering the second week. The film earned Rs 50 lakh on both Day 8 and Day 9.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, 'Haunted 3D' collected Rs 55 lakh on its 10th day of release.

With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 17.45 crore after 10 days.

'Peddi' Box Office Collection

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' has entered its third week, and its collections witnessed a boost on the third Sunday.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, 'Peddi' earned Rs 2.82 crore on its 18th day of release.

With this, the film's total collection has now reached Rs 234.27 crore in 18 days.

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Box Office Collection

Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is struggling at the box office. The film earned Rs 35 lakh on its 16th day of release.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, it collected Rs 39 lakh on its 17th day, which was its third Sunday.

With this, the film's total net collection in India has reached Rs 50.54 crore in 17 days.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was 'Peddi's' collection on its third Sunday?

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' earned Rs 2.82 crore on its 18th day of release, which was its third Sunday. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 234.27 crore after 18 days.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Box Office Collection Cocktail Peddi Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Maa Inti Bangaaram Main Vaapas Aaunga Haunted 3D
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