Sunanda Sharma’s FIRST Reaction After Ghaziabad Concert Incident, Says ‘There’s A Manner…’

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Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma has shared her first reaction after halting her concert midway when a fan rushed onto the stage and tried to touch her feet. Upset by the incident, she left the event but later stated that she had forgiven the student and requested that the college management not take action against him. She also offered a piece of advice for the student, stressing that there is a proper way to express love and respect toward someone.

Sunanda Sharma Issues Video Statement

Sharma shared the video statement on Instagram with the caption, “Kayi baar kisi ka Pyaar jataane ka tarika galat ho jaata hai [Many times, the way someone expresses their love goes wrong].”

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“Yesterday, there was an incident at RKGIT College in Ghaziabad. When I was going on stage, and my attention was elsewhere, suddenly a student came onto the stage. Nobody noticed when he came up. Everyone got scared, and I also got scared. My reaction on stage was very loud,” she said in a video on Instagram.

She added that due to security reasons, artists usually stay a little cautious on stage. “We were not prepared for this. We left the stage after that.”

She went on to request that the management not take strict action against the student, adding that she has also forgiven him.

“I heard that the college took strict action against the student. I request the management to forgive him because I have also forgiven him. Many times, someone’s way of expressing love goes wrong. I don’t think he had any bad intentions. But the way he expressed his love was a little wrong. So, I request everyone to forgive him,” she further expressed.

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The 34-year-old singer shared a piece of advice for the student. “I would like to tell that student that when you love someone, and respect someone, there is a way to do it - there is a manner in which you show your love and respect.”

Towards the end of the video, she thanked people for showering her with love. “I’m so grateful, so blessed, thankful to all of you for loving me so much. Thank you so much for all your love throughout this journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑆𝑢𝑛𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑎 𝑆ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑎 ਸੁਨੰਦਾ ਸ਼ਰਮਾਂ (@sunanda_ss)

Sunanda Sharma Ghaziabad Concert

Sunanda Sharma was invited to perform for an hour at Rajkumar Goel College in Ghaziabad as part of a welcome program for new students. During her performance, a student unexpectedly rushed onto the stage and attempted to touch her feet. Startled by the incident, she immediately left the stage, and security quickly escorted the student away.

Amit Kumar, the PA to the Chairman of Rajkumar Goel College in Ghaziabad, said that by the time she left, the program was almost over.

The college director, Brijesh Singh, said that they will not disclose the student’s name, but he is a second-year BTech student.

“We have set up an inquiry. The inquiry committee will investigate why he did this and whether someone provoked him to do it. Once the committee’s findings are out, further decisions will be taken,” he added.