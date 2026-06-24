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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWhere Is Sumona Chakravarti Now? Actress Focuses On Theatre And Fitness After TV Break

Where Is Sumona Chakravarti Now? Actress Focuses On Theatre And Fitness After TV Break

Sumona Chakravarti turns 38 as fans wonder where she is after stepping away from TV. The actress, last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is now focused on theatre, fitness, and owning a badminton team.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sumona Chakravarti disappeared from TV after 'Kapil Sharma Show'.
  • She was last seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' in 2024.
  • Currently, Sumona actively promotes and performs in theatre.
  • She also owns a badminton team, pursuing fitness diligently.

Television actress Sumona Chakravarti, who celebrates her 38th birthday on 24 June, has carved a unique space for herself in the entertainment industry with her impressive performances over the years. She gained immense popularity for portraying Kapil Sharma’s on-screen wife in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, after the comedy show moved to OTT, Sumona gradually disappeared from the spotlight, leaving many fans wondering about her whereabouts.

Sumona Chakravarti Was Last Seen In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Sumona Chakravarti was last seen on television in 2024 in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Since then, the actress has stayed away from television screens, prompting curiosity among fans about what she has been up to lately.

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Sumona Chakravarti Remains Active On Social Media

Although Sumona has stepped away from regular television appearances, she continues to stay connected with her followers through social media. The actress frequently shares photographs and updates related to her professional life on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INT Aditya Birla Performing Arts Academy (@intabpaa)

Away from television and comedy, Sumona is currently focusing on theatre, sports business, fitness and lifestyle-related events.

Sumona Chakravarti Is Actively Working In Theatre

These days, Sumona is deeply involved in theatre. She has not only promoted but also performed in her theatre production, The Stalemate, at Mumbai's NCPA.

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The production offers a distinctive theatrical experience by blending the game of chess with traditional art forms and martial arts, including Kathak and Kalaripayattu.

Sumona Chakravarti Owns A Badminton Team

Apart from theatre, Sumona has also ventured into the sporting world. She owns the Racket Raiders Kolkata team in the Indian Pro Badminton League, a development she had previously shared with fans on social media.

The actress is also highly committed to fitness. Recently, she participated in an intensive fitness retreat in Bali, where she explored new sporting activities such as surfing and padel tennis.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sumona Chakravarti disappear from television after

After

What is Sumona Chakravarti currently focusing on?

Sumona is currently focusing on theatre, sports business, fitness, and lifestyle-related events. She also remains active on social media, sharing professional updates.

Is Sumona Chakravarti involved in theatre?

Yes, she is deeply involved in theatre, promoting and performing in her production,

Does Sumona Chakravarti have any ventures in the sports world?

Yes, Sumona owns the Racket Raiders Kolkata team in the Indian Pro Badminton League. She also recently participated in an intensive fitness retreat in Bali.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
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