HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSuhana Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ As Ananya Panday Drops Sizzling New Photos From 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'

Ananya Panday turns up the heat in new ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ photos as Suhana Khan and Orry react. The film releases on December 25.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Ananya Panday recently took to her social media account to share a few funky and hot looks of her from her upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

The actress in her pictures is radiating sheer hotness and grace. Ananya, in the opening picture of her caraousel post, is seen posing in her bikini, while in another picture the actress is seen wearing short beachwear.

Just like her fans, it seems like her BFF and actress Suhana Khan is obsessed with Ananya too. Suhana shared the carousel post of Ananya featuring her hot looks and captioned it as “obsessed w uuu”, tagging Ananya, on her social media account.

Ananya, while sharing the pictures, wrote, “Some of my favourite looks from #TuMeriMainTeraTitleTrack. Have you seen it yet???? Hugs and kisses to the best glam & fashion team.”

Ananya’s BFF and social media influencer Orry took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “You’re so very hot that when you rob my mansion, I can’t even call the cops; I have to call the fire station.” Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and influencer Navya Nanda shared fire emoticons on her post.

Recently, Ananya had opened up about filming the title track of her upcoming movie, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”. She wrote, “This track is totally on fire! It captures the entire feel of the film — the fun, the chaos, and the electric connection between Rumi and Ray. We had such a blast shooting it, and I truly believe this is the biggest party anthem of the season. Huge props to Vishal and Sheykhar for this banger! And of course, Remo sir’s choreography just makes you want to get up and dance; he brought such infectious energy to the song with his choreography!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

On the 28th of November, the makers of the upcoming film released the first and the title track, “Tu Meri Main Tera”. The foot-tapping party number features Kartik and Ananya showcasing their killer dance moves. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is slated to release this Christmas on 25th December.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Navya Nanda REMO D SOUZA Kartik Aaryan Ananya Panday Vishal & Sheykhar Tu Meri Main Tera
