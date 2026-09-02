Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sudhir Dalvi hospitalized with severe blood infection; spent month in ICU.

Medical bill surpassed ₹19 lakh; Saibaba Trust contributed ₹11 lakh.

Akshay, Ranbir, Kartik, and devotees offered financial assistance.

Dalvi discharged, recovering at home, still uses a walker.

Actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for portraying Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, recently faced a serious health crisis. The veteran actor spent nearly a month in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after developing a severe blood infection. He has now returned home and is gradually recovering, but his prolonged treatment left the family facing a hospital bill of more than Rs 19 lakh.

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Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised With Severe Infection

According to a Times of India report, Sudhir Dalvi was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with sepsis, a serious blood infection. His condition also affected his joints, significantly restricting movement in his hands and legs.

As his health deteriorated, the actor was moved to the ICU, where he remained for around a month. The extended treatment also caused his medical expenses to rise considerably.

Hospital Bill Surpassed Rs 19 Lakh

A report by NDTV stated that Dalvi's hospital bill had crossed Rs 19 lakh. Doctors had also indicated that the treatment costs could increase further.

The mounting expenses became a major concern for the family, who were struggling to arrange the money needed to continue his treatment.

Bombay High Court Allowed Financial Assistance

With the family finding it increasingly difficult to manage the medical costs, the Bombay High Court in December 2025 permitted the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust to contribute Rs 11 lakh towards Dalvi's treatment.

The assistance offered some financial relief to the family as the veteran actor continued his recovery.

Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan Helped

News of Dalvi's health condition and the family's financial difficulties also reached the Hindi film industry. Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan came forward with financial assistance for the actor's family.

Several other people associated with the film industry, along with Sai devotees, also contributed towards his treatment.

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Sudhir Dalvi Returns Home

Dalvi has since been discharged from hospital and is now recovering at home. His wife, Suhas Dalvi, has shared an update on his condition, revealing that the actor has not yet made a full recovery and still needs a walker to move around.

She said, “He is now back home. He still needs the help of a walker to move around, but he is happy to be home, and so am I. The hospital environment can be quite frightening for a patient. When the news spread that we were unable to pay the hospital bill, several people from the film industry came forward to provide financial assistance. I cannot remember everyone’s names immediately, but Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar were among the first to offer help.”

Sai Devotees Also Came Forward To Help

Dalvi's portrayal of Sai Baba has remained one of the defining parts of his career, giving him a special connection with Sai devotees. His wife said that this association also prompted devotees to support the family during the difficult period.

She said, “My husband is best known for playing the role of Sai Baba, so several Sai devotees also came forward to help. Who says we have become heartless people? The love and generosity we have received following my husband’s illness have been truly touching.”

For now, Sudhir Dalvi is resting at home and continuing his recovery. Fans will be hoping to see the veteran actor regain his strength and mobility soon.