Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Donkey named Chunky Panday sold for the highest price.

It fetched Rs 72,000 at Chitrakoot's annual fair.

Traders use celebrity names to attract buyers there.

Actor Chunky Panday found this recognition an honour.

Actor Chunky Panday has found himself at the centre of an unusual Diwali story after a donkey named after him emerged as the most expensive animal at the annual donkey fair in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. The animal attracted considerable attention from buyers and eventually fetched a whopping Rs 72,000 following competitive bidding. Interestingly, traders also named donkeys after Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty to draw potential buyers. Reacting to the unexpected recognition, Chunky took the news sportingly and described it as an honour. The actor also revealed that such incidents are nothing new.

Donkey Named Chunky Panday Fetches Rs 72,000

The annual donkey fair in Chitrakoot witnessed an interesting trend this Diwali, with traders using Bollywood celebrities' names to attract buyers. Donkeys named after Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty were among the animals presented at the fair.

'Chunky Panday' pricier than 'Amitabh Bachchan,' 'Shah Rukh Khan' and 'Mithun Da' at the annual riverside donkey fair in Chitrakoot town on MP-UP border. A donkey named after the Aankhen and Tezab actor sold for highest Rs 72,000 price. @NewIndianXpress @jayanthjacob https://t.co/a05IzOOqAm — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) November 9, 2026

However, the donkey named Chunky Panday emerged as the biggest attraction. It received the highest bid of Rs 72,000, making it the most expensive donkey at the event. The fair is held every year on the banks of the Mandakini River and attracts traders from different parts of the country. Horses and mules are also traded at the event, with transactions worth crores of rupees expected during the annual gathering.

Chunky Panday Calls It An 'Honour'

Reacting to the news, Chunky Panday told Hindustan Times, "This is such an honour that people did this. My friends have been sending the news clipping to me, and any news is good news!"

The actor also pointed out that using celebrities' names to attract attention is not a new practice. Recalling similar instances over the years, he said, "I have been seeing this happen for 30 years now. In fact, it is done in barber shops as well, where stars and their hairstyles are advertised. There's even a burger named Chunky Paneer Panday at a burger joint."

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Chunky clearly took the unusual tribute in good humour, treating the recognition as another amusing instance of his name making headlines.

Chunky Panday's Upcoming And Recent Projects

On the professional front, Chunky Panday was last seen in Baby Do Die Do, which also features Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher, Rachit Singh and Seema Pahwa. He was previously associated with Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

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While the actor's film appearances continue to keep him in the news, this time it was a rather unexpected namesake that made Chunky Panday the talk of the town.