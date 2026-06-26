Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actress Bindu praised Shah Rukh Khan's warmth and humility.

On set, SRK personally brought Bindu a chair in the sun.

He also ensured Bindu received medical attention for a foot injury.

Bindu called Shah Rukh Khan a genuinely caring, respectful person.

Veteran actress Bindu has shared a heartfelt anecdote about Shah Rukh Khan, praising the superstar not just for his talent but also for his warmth and humility. Recalling her experience on the sets of Main Hoon Na, she described him as a genuinely considerate and respectful person who goes out of his way to care for those around him.

In the film industry where admiration for Shah Rukh Khan often extends beyond his performances, Bindu’s story adds yet another touching example of his well-known kindness.

'He Personally Brought Me A Chair,' Recalls Bindu

In a recent interview with YouTuber Vicky Lalwani, Bindu spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot of Main Hoon Na in Darjeeling. She recalled how the cast and crew were waiting in the heat while preparations for a scene were underway.

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According to her, Shah Rukh noticed that she was standing in the sun and immediately took action himself. Instead of asking someone else, he picked up a chair and brought it to her, insisting she sit down.

“He could have asked anyone there were so many spotboys but he himself brought the chair for me and said, ‘Madam, please sit,’” she said, adding that she was deeply moved by his gesture.

Thoughtful Nature Beyond Screen

Bindu also shared another incident from a shoot at Film City, where she had suffered a minor foot injury. She mentioned that Shah Rukh, who was also dealing with a back issue at the time, still made time to ensure she received medical attention through a doctor visiting his vanity van.

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Calling him “a very sweet person,” the veteran actress highlighted how such moments reflect the actor’s genuine nature beyond his on-screen persona.

Now 85, Bindu remains one of Bollywood’s most respected veteran performers, having begun her career in the early 1960s. Over the decades, she has worked in several iconic films, including Zanjeer, Kati Patang, Anpadh, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Om Shanti Om, Ittefaq, Doli and Aaya Saawan Jhoom Ke.