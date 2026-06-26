On the sets of 'Main Hoon Na,' Shah Rukh Khan personally brought Bindu a chair when he saw her standing in the sun. This gesture deeply moved her.
‘Such A Big Star, Yet So Humble’: Veteran Actor Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Bringing Her Chair During Main Hoon Na Shoot
Veteran actress Bindu recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s kindness on Main Hoon Na sets, praising his humility, warmth and caring nature beyond his on-screen talent.
- Veteran actress Bindu praised Shah Rukh Khan's warmth and humility.
- On set, SRK personally brought Bindu a chair in the sun.
- He also ensured Bindu received medical attention for a foot injury.
- Bindu called Shah Rukh Khan a genuinely caring, respectful person.
Veteran actress Bindu has shared a heartfelt anecdote about Shah Rukh Khan, praising the superstar not just for his talent but also for his warmth and humility. Recalling her experience on the sets of Main Hoon Na, she described him as a genuinely considerate and respectful person who goes out of his way to care for those around him.
In the film industry where admiration for Shah Rukh Khan often extends beyond his performances, Bindu’s story adds yet another touching example of his well-known kindness.
'He Personally Brought Me A Chair,' Recalls Bindu
In a recent interview with YouTuber Vicky Lalwani, Bindu spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot of Main Hoon Na in Darjeeling. She recalled how the cast and crew were waiting in the heat while preparations for a scene were underway.
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According to her, Shah Rukh noticed that she was standing in the sun and immediately took action himself. Instead of asking someone else, he picked up a chair and brought it to her, insisting she sit down.
“He could have asked anyone there were so many spotboys but he himself brought the chair for me and said, ‘Madam, please sit,’” she said, adding that she was deeply moved by his gesture.
Thoughtful Nature Beyond Screen
Bindu also shared another incident from a shoot at Film City, where she had suffered a minor foot injury. She mentioned that Shah Rukh, who was also dealing with a back issue at the time, still made time to ensure she received medical attention through a doctor visiting his vanity van.
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Calling him “a very sweet person,” the veteran actress highlighted how such moments reflect the actor’s genuine nature beyond his on-screen persona.
Now 85, Bindu remains one of Bollywood’s most respected veteran performers, having begun her career in the early 1960s. Over the decades, she has worked in several iconic films, including Zanjeer, Kati Patang, Anpadh, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Om Shanti Om, Ittefaq, Doli and Aaya Saawan Jhoom Ke.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What specific incident did Bindu recall about Shah Rukh Khan's kindness on the 'Main Hoon Na' set?
How did Shah Rukh Khan show care for Bindu when she had a foot injury?
Despite his own back issue, Shah Rukh ensured Bindu received medical attention for her foot injury. He arranged for a doctor visiting his vanity van to see her.
Where did Bindu share these anecdotes about Shah Rukh Khan?
Bindu shared these stories in a recent interview with YouTuber Vicky Lalwani. She praised Shah Rukh Khan's warmth and humility.
What film were Bindu and Shah Rukh Khan shooting during the chair incident?
The incident where Shah Rukh Khan brought Bindu a chair took place during the shooting of the film 'Main Hoon Na' in Darjeeling.