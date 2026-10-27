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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSubodh Uniyal Denies Apologising To Daler Mehndi, Asks ‘Have I Committed Any Crime?’

Subodh Uniyal Denies Apologising To Daler Mehndi, Asks ‘Have I Committed Any Crime?’

Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has denied apologising to Daler Mehndi, questioned the singer's conduct during the Kunjapuri Mela performance and alleged that he disappointed the audience.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal denies apologizing to singer Daler Mehndi.
  • Uniyal stated Mehndi disappointed public despite receiving performance payment.
  • He said Mehndi should have informed organisers if feeling unwell.
  • This contradicts earlier reports from Mika Singh's team.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has denied apologising to singer Daler Mehndi over their public confrontation at the Kunjapuri Mela, contradicting an earlier report that he had called the singer to express regret. In an interview with Satya Vani, Uniyal questioned why he should apologise and argued that Mehndi should have informed the organisers and audience if he was unwell. He also alleged that the singer had disappointed people despite receiving payment for the performance. The fresh statement comes after Mika Singh's team reportedly confirmed that Uniyal had apologised to Mehndi over a telephone conversation following the incident.

Subodh Uniyal Denies Apologising To Daler Mehndi

In an interview with Satya Vani, Uniyal was asked whether he had apologised to Mehndi following the controversy over the singer's interrupted performance at the Kunjapuri Mela. The minister rejected the suggestion, saying, “Mera maafi maangne ka prashn hi nahi hai” (There is no question of me apologising).

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He also questioned whether his conduct warranted an apology, stating, “Ye batao, maine koi apradh kiya hai jo maafi maangu?” (Tell me, have I committed any crime that I should apologise?). Uniyal expressed displeasure over reports claiming that he had apologised and maintained that he had no reason to do so.

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‘If He Was Unwell, He Should Not Have Come’

The minister argued that Mehndi should have declined the performance or informed the organisers and audience about his health if he was unwell. “Agar tabiyat kharab thi toh nahi aana chahiye tha. Agar aaye bhi the, toh janta ko bata dete ki tabiyat kharab hai” (If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell).

Uniyal also questioned who was responsible for the incident, asking, “Main kehta hoon, apradhi kaun hai?” (I ask, who is the one at fault?).

Aiming at the singer, he alleged that Mehndi had failed to meet the audience's expectations despite being paid Rs. 26 lakh for the performance. He said, “Apradh kiya hai Rs. 26 lakh le kar ke janta ki jo umeedein thi, unpe paani pherne ka inhone” (The wrongdoing was taking Rs. 26 lakh and dashing the expectations of the public).

Mika Singh's Team Earlier Confirmed Apology

The latest remarks contrast with an earlier report by NDTV, which stated that Mika Singh's team had confirmed Uniyal apologised to Mehndi over a telephone call after the Kunjapuri Mela controversy.

The team welcomed the reported apology, stating, “We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident.”

The statement also highlighted the importance of respecting artists' dignity and expressed hope that the controversy would be put behind them. Uniyal's latest denial has brought renewed attention to the differing accounts of the reported telephone conversation.

The disagreement between Uniyal and Mehndi continues following the interrupted performance at the Kunjapuri Mela. While Mika Singh's team earlier confirmed a telephone apology, the minister has now publicly denied apologising and questioned the singer's conduct.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Subodh Uniyal apologize to Daler Mehndi?

No, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has publicly denied apologizing to Daler Mehndi. He questioned why he should apologize, stating he committed no crime.

Why does Subodh Uniyal say he won't apologize to Daler Mehndi?

Uniyal stated there's no question of him apologizing as he believes he committed no crime. He argued Mehndi should have informed organizers if he was unwell.

What conflicting reports exist regarding an apology to Daler Mehndi?

Mika Singh's team previously claimed Uniyal apologized via phone. However, Uniyal has publicly denied this, stating he has no reason to apologize.

What was Subodh Uniyal's criticism regarding Daler Mehndi's performance?

Uniyal alleged that Mehndi disappointed the audience despite receiving Rs. 26 lakh for the performance. He felt Mehndi failed to meet public expectations.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mika Singh Daler Mehndi Subodh Uniyal Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal Apology Controversy Daler Mehndi Kunjapuri Mela
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