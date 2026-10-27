Subodh Uniyal Denies Apologising To Daler Mehndi, Asks ‘Have I Committed Any Crime?’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal denies apologizing to singer Daler Mehndi.

Uniyal stated Mehndi disappointed public despite receiving performance payment.

He said Mehndi should have informed organisers if feeling unwell.

This contradicts earlier reports from Mika Singh's team.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has denied apologising to singer Daler Mehndi over their public confrontation at the Kunjapuri Mela, contradicting an earlier report that he had called the singer to express regret. In an interview with Satya Vani, Uniyal questioned why he should apologise and argued that Mehndi should have informed the organisers and audience if he was unwell. He also alleged that the singer had disappointed people despite receiving payment for the performance. The fresh statement comes after Mika Singh's team reportedly confirmed that Uniyal had apologised to Mehndi over a telephone conversation following the incident.

Subodh Uniyal Denies Apologising To Daler Mehndi

In an interview with Satya Vani, Uniyal was asked whether he had apologised to Mehndi following the controversy over the singer's interrupted performance at the Kunjapuri Mela. The minister rejected the suggestion, saying, “Mera maafi maangne ka prashn hi nahi hai” (There is no question of me apologising).

ALSO READ | Alan Dysert Dies At 75: Wife Michele Shares Heartbreaking News In Emotional Post

He also questioned whether his conduct warranted an apology, stating, “Ye batao, maine koi apradh kiya hai jo maafi maangu?” (Tell me, have I committed any crime that I should apologise?). Uniyal expressed displeasure over reports claiming that he had apologised and maintained that he had no reason to do so.

ALSO READ | ‘Star Trek’ Veteran Walter Koenig Dies At 90; Hollywood Mourns The Legendary Actor

‘If He Was Unwell, He Should Not Have Come’

The minister argued that Mehndi should have declined the performance or informed the organisers and audience about his health if he was unwell. “Agar tabiyat kharab thi toh nahi aana chahiye tha. Agar aaye bhi the, toh janta ko bata dete ki tabiyat kharab hai” (If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell).

Uniyal also questioned who was responsible for the incident, asking, “Main kehta hoon, apradhi kaun hai?” (I ask, who is the one at fault?).

Subodh Uniyal stands firm: “No question of apologising” in Daler Mehndi row Reports that Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal had apologised to Daler Mehndi have turned out to be false. In this video, Uniyal makes it clear that there is no question of him apologising. He reiterated that the mistake wasn’t his, but Daler Mehndi’s, who was paid Rs 36 lakh to perform at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendranagar and, according to the minister, didn’t live up to it. Video credit: Satya Vani (Facebook) — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) October 26, 2026

Aiming at the singer, he alleged that Mehndi had failed to meet the audience's expectations despite being paid Rs. 26 lakh for the performance. He said, “Apradh kiya hai Rs. 26 lakh le kar ke janta ki jo umeedein thi, unpe paani pherne ka inhone” (The wrongdoing was taking Rs. 26 lakh and dashing the expectations of the public).

Mika Singh's Team Earlier Confirmed Apology

The latest remarks contrast with an earlier report by NDTV, which stated that Mika Singh's team had confirmed Uniyal apologised to Mehndi over a telephone call after the Kunjapuri Mela controversy.

The team welcomed the reported apology, stating, “We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident.”

The statement also highlighted the importance of respecting artists' dignity and expressed hope that the controversy would be put behind them. Uniyal's latest denial has brought renewed attention to the differing accounts of the reported telephone conversation.

The disagreement between Uniyal and Mehndi continues following the interrupted performance at the Kunjapuri Mela. While Mika Singh's team earlier confirmed a telephone apology, the minister has now publicly denied apologising and questioned the singer's conduct.