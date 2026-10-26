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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSubodh Uniyal Apologises To Daler Mehndi After Uttarakhand Event Row, Mika Singh Responds

Subodh Uniyal Apologises To Daler Mehndi After Uttarakhand Event Row, Mika Singh Responds

Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has reportedly apologised to Daler Mehndi over the interrupted performance row. Mika Singh’s team welcomed the gesture, hoping to resolve the controversy with mutual respect.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal apologized to singer Daler Mehndi.
  • Apology followed minister's accusations of Mehndi being drunk.
  • Mika Singh's team welcomed apology, emphasizing artists' dignity.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has reportedly apologised to veteran singer Daler Mehndi following the controversy over his interrupted performance at a religious event in the state. The apology was conveyed during a telephone conversation, according to a statement shared by Mika Singh’s team. Reacting to the development, the team welcomed the gesture and stressed that artists deserve dignity and respect. The controversy erupted after Uniyal allegedly accused Daler Mehndi of being under the influence of alcohol and lip-syncing during the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair. The incident prompted Mika Singh to publicly defend his fellow singer.

Subodh Uniyal’s Apology To Daler Mehndi

In a statement shared by Mika Singh’s team, the singer welcomed the minister’s apology and highlighted Daler Mehndi’s contribution to the music industry.

"We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident. Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect (sic)," the statement read.

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The team added, "We hope this matter can now be put behind us and everyone can move forward with mutual respect and understanding."

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Mika Singh Says Daler Mehndi Wants To Move On

The development follows Mika Singh’s earlier remarks that Daler Mehndi did not want the controversy to continue after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami apologised on behalf of Uniyal.

Speaking to IANS, Mika said Dhami had invited both brothers to Uttarakhand and indicated that they hoped to visit the state for a performance soon.

Recalling his conversation with the Chief Minister, Mika said, "Just this morning, I spoke with my elder brother, dear friend, and someone I hold in high regard, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Whenever I visit Dehradun, he meets me with great warmth and is extremely down-to-earth. The way he communicated with Daler Paaji and me was very polite and humble. He offered an apology on behalf of the Minister, and though I told him it wasn't necessary since he made no mistake."

What Happened At Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand Event?

The controversy began when Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair was interrupted by Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal during Navratri. The minister allegedly accused the singer of being under the influence of alcohol and lip-syncing at the religious event.

The incident prompted Mika Singh to speak out in support of Daler Mehndi, raising concerns about how artists are treated during public performances. The minister’s reported apology has now brought a fresh development to the dispute. Mika Singh’s team has welcomed the apology, expressing hope that the controversy can be resolved with mutual respect and understanding.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal apologize to Daler Mehndi?

Subodh Uniyal apologized after allegedly accusing Daler Mehndi of being under the influence of alcohol and lip-syncing during his performance at a religious event, which sparked a controversy.

How was the apology conveyed to Daler Mehndi?

The apology was conveyed during a telephone conversation between Subodh Uniyal and Daler Mehndi. This development was announced in a statement shared by Mika Singh's team.

What sparked the controversy involving Daler Mehndi and Minister Uniyal?

The controversy began when Minister Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi's performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair. He allegedly accused the singer of being drunk and lip-syncing.

How did Mika Singh's team react to the minister's apology?

Mika Singh's team welcomed the apology, emphasizing the importance of dignity and respect for artists. They expressed hope that the matter could now be put behind them.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mika Singh Daler Mehndi Pushkar Singh Dhami Subodh Uniyal Daler Mehndi Controversy Uttarakhand Minister Apology
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