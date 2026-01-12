Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSubhash Ghai Calls Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar A Rare Blend of Art & Commercial Cinema

Subhash Ghai Calls Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar A Rare Blend of Art & Commercial Cinema

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai applauds Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, praising its storytelling, performances, and blend of art with commercial cinema.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 01:35 PM (IST)

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has heaped praise on filmmaker Aditya Dhar for the blockbuster “Dhurandhar”, calling it an exceptional example of artistic filmmaking presented on a commercial platform in Hindi cinema.

Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Aditya and said that the film left a deep impression on him and that he could not stop admiring the fine detailing in its storytelling.

“Hi Aditya. U deserve beyond congratulations for making this artistic craft of cinema at commercial platform in HINDI INDIAN CINEMA (sic),” Subhash wrote in the caption section.

The veteran filmmaker lauded the chapter-wise narrative, the layered conflicts and challenges, and the carefully crafted characters. He also applauded the casting, costumes, cinematography and the believable action sequences, along with the film’s grand sets.

“I saw the film yesterday n can’t stop praising your sense of details in story telling in chapters its conflicts , challenges, characters casting costumes cinematography n believable action n sets with brilliant performance of even smallest characters on screen with a world of Pakistani gangs some time ago (sic).”

Calling Dhurandhar deserving of all the commercial success it has received, the veteran filmmaker said he felt proud of Aditya and his entire team.

“It deserves all its commercial success it got n I feel proud of u n your team of DHURANDHAR with all my blessings (sic),” he concluded.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and several other actors. The first instalment of a two-part film series, it depicts an anti-terror covert operation, where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld in Pakistan.

The plot loosely joins several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Subhash Ghai Aditya Dhar Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Review Dhurandhar Film Subhash Ghai Praise
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
News
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget