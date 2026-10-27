Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student Of The Year: After Dark shifts to murder mystery.

Shanaya Kapoor plays twin investigating sister Aayesha's mysterious death.

Aditi uncovers school's hidden rivalries, secrets, and dangerous games.

Series premieres November 13 on JioHotstar.

Shanaya Kapoor is stepping into a darker world with Student Of The Year: After Dark, a new series that replaces the original franchise's campus romance and glamour with murder, secrets, and suspense. The trailer introduces Shanaya in a dual role, playing Aayesha Malik and her twin sister, Aditi. After Aayesha's body is discovered in Barakhali Lake, Aditi enters St Teresa's school to investigate her sister's mysterious death. As she questions those closest to Aayesha, she uncovers hidden rivalries and a secret competition that could put students in danger. The series will stream on JioHotstar from November 13.

Shanaya Kapoor's Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer

The trailer begins with a disturbing discovery: Aayesha Malik's body is found drowned and frozen in Barakhali Lake. Her death raises questions about whether she was murdered or died in an accident.

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Shanaya plays Aditi, Aayesha's twin sister, who enters St Teresa's to investigate what happened. Her search takes her into her sister's social circle, including Aayesha's best friend, roommate, boyfriend, and a rejected lover. Each person could hold information about the case, making it difficult for Aditi to know whom to trust.

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Shanaya Kapoor's Dual Role And The Secret Competition

As Aditi follows the clues, she discovers a hidden brooch and learns about a secret competition within the school. The trailer hints at a dangerous game involving students dressed in outfits reminiscent of Netflix's South Korean thriller Squid Game.

The investigation gradually reveals a network of deception, concealed rivalries and secrets. Aditi's challenge is not only to uncover the truth about her sister's death but also to understand the school's darker side.

Unlike the original Student Of The Year, which starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and focused on romance, friendship and campus rivalries, ‘After Dark’ takes the franchise towards a murder mystery.

Student Of The Year: After Dark Cast And Release Date

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, the series features Shanaya Kapoor alongside Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber.

Student Of The Year: After Dark will premiere on JioHotstar on November 13. The series introduces a suspense-driven take on the familiar franchise, with its central mystery revolving around Aayesha's death and the secrets hidden within St Teresa's.

With Shanaya Kapoor playing twin sisters and a murder investigation at the centre of the story, Student Of The Year: After Dark offers a very different take on the franchise. The series premieres on JioHotstar on November 13.