Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lee Know donated 100 million won for Nepal flood relief.

Funds through World Vision support emergency aid, livelihood recovery.

The donation addresses Nepal's severe flood damage, high casualties.

Stray Kids member Lee Know has donated 100 million won, roughly US$72,600 or around Rs 6.7 crore, towards relief work in flood-hit Nepal. The K-pop star contributed to World Vision on August 28, asking that it support immediate emergency needs as well as livelihood recovery for affected families. His donation comes as severe flooding has caused widespread damage across parts of Nepal, leaving thousands of households in need of assistance. Lee Know has previously supported World Vision and several other charitable causes. His latest contribution comes as Stray Kids are touring internationally and promoting their latest music.

Lee Know’s Donation For Nepal Flood Relief

Lee Know donated to World Vision, with the funds set to assist families whose homes and livelihoods have been affected by the floods. According to a statement issued through his agency JYP Entertainment and translated by The Chosun Daily, the singer hoped his contribution would provide some support to people dealing with the disaster.

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“I hope my support can offer a little strength to those going through this difficult time. I sincerely hope that those affected by the floods and everyone working on relief efforts in the field can return to peaceful daily life as soon as possible,” Lee Know said. World Vision plans to use the money for essential relief, including food, temporary accommodation, clean water and sanitation facilities. A portion will also go towards helping affected families rebuild their livelihoods.

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Lee Know’s Previous Charity Work

The Stray Kids member has supported World Vision for more than a decade, having sponsored children through the organisation since 2014. His charitable contributions have continued in recent years. In 2024, Lee Know donated 100 million won through World Vision to support efforts addressing the global food crisis.

He also made two separate donations of 100 million won each on his birthday last year. One contribution went to Samsung Medical Center in Seoul to assist patients with serious illnesses. The other supported Nabiya Saranghae, an organisation that rescues and cares for abandoned cats. His latest contribution adds to that record of giving while directly supporting communities affected by the Nepal floods.

'Stray Kids’ Busy Schedule Amid Nepal Crisis

Lee Know's donation comes while Stray Kids continue a packed professional schedule. The group released its EP This & That on August 7, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The group is also currently on its Run It world tour, which began at Seoul's KSPO Dome on July 25.

Meanwhile, the situation in Nepal remains serious. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has estimated that around 10,000 households require immediate assistance following the flooding. According to reports cited by the Associated Press, Nepal's death toll has reached at least 800, while more than 3,000 people remain unaccounted for. Nepal's foreign ministry said 886 people had been rescued as search and rescue operations continued.

Around 400 foreign nationals were also reported missing. Fresh flood warnings have added to concerns, with rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi River prompting alerts. Chinese authorities reportedly warned Nepal about increased upstream water flow, while officials cautioned of a high risk of flash floods in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.

Lee Know's contribution comes as relief agencies and local authorities continue efforts to assist communities affected by the disaster.