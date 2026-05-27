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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Stop Deepfake AI Porn': Paris Hilton On 100,000 Deepfake Images Of Her, Says 'None Of Them Is Consensual'

'Stop Deepfake AI Porn': Paris Hilton On 100,000 Deepfake Images Of Her, Says 'None Of Them Is Consensual'

Paris Hilton has revealed that over 100,000 explicit AI deepfake images of her exist online. She is backing Defiance Act, a federal bill that would allow victims to sue perpetrators in civil court.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 May 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hilton seeks protection for women and children.

Actor and businesswoman Paris Hilton has come forward with a striking revelation that over 100,000 explicit deepfake images of her have been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Paris made this disclosure while lending her support to the Defiance Act, a bipartisan federal bill that would give survivors of non-consensual AI-generated pornography the legal right to sue perpetrators in civil court.

Paris Hilton Backs Defiance Act At The Capitol

Earlier this year, Paris joined House Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurel Lee at the Capitol in Washington DC to advocate for the bill. In a video shared on her social media on Tuesday, she is seen speaking at the dais, addressing the issue head-on.

"I know today that there are over 100,000 explicit deepfake images of me made by AI. Not one of them is real, not one of them is consensual," she said. Paris also drew a painful parallel to what she experienced over two decades ago, when a private sex tape featuring her and her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked without her consent in 2003. She had sued the company behind its release, Kahatani Ltd., for $30 million, citing violation of privacy and emotional distress. "They sold my pain for clicks, and then they told me to be quiet, to move on, to even be grateful for the attention," she said, referring to the backlash she faced at the time.

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She went on to speak about what drives her today, saying, "Too many women are afraid to exist online or sometimes to exist at all. Now, I have a daughter. She is just two and a half years old, and I would go to the ends of the earth to protect her. But I can't protect her from this. Not yet. And that's why I am here." She closed her speech with a firm statement, "I am Paris Hilton, a woman, a wife, a mom, a survivor, and what was done to me was wrong. I will keep telling the truth to protect every woman, every girl, every survivor now and for the future."

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

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What Is Defiance Act, Why Does It Matter

The Defiance Act, short for the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act, is a bipartisan federal bill that would allow victims of non-consensual deepfake pornography to take civil legal action against those responsible. Speaking about the bill in January, AOC noted that it had become urgent because of what she described as "an absolute explosion in AI-generated images used to sexually harass victims and children".

In a separate video, Paris underlined why the legislation is necessary right now. "This act would make it so that victims can go into court and sue, because there is no law to regulate it now. I want my children to be in a world that is safe, so I'm gonna do everything in my power to help make that happen," she said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Paris Hilton in 2003?

In 2003, a private sex tape featuring Paris Hilton was leaked without her consent. She sued the company responsible for its release, citing violation of privacy and emotional distress.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Paris Hilton AI Deepfakes Defiance Act
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