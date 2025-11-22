Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Still Spinning In Love': Shilpa Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note For Raj Kundra On Their 16th Anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate 16 years of marriage with love and laughter. Shilpa shares a humorous Instagram video and a heartfelt note, calling their bond “always and forever.”

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: On the occasion of their 16th marriage anniversary, actress Shilpa Shetty shared a loving note for her husband Raj Kundra. She went on to mention that she is “still spinning in love” and “still choosing each other,” sealing it with a wish for “always and forever.”

Shilpa shared a humorous video with Raj on Instagram. In the clip, Raj casually asks if they should step out since it’s their anniversary. Shilpa perks up instantly, clearly ready to head out. And then comes the twist. Raj simply opens the main door, leads her just a step outside, and starts twirling her right there. Shilpa looks completely thrown off, breaking into a mix of laughter and confusion.

“Happy Sweet 16 to US… still spinning in love, still choosing each other. Here’s to always and Forever Happy Anniversary,” Shilpa wrote as the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
It was in 2009, when Shilpa got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married in November 2009.

The actress gave birth to their son Viaan in 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl, whom they named Samiksha in 2020 via surrogacy.

Shilpa made her screen debut in the thriller Baazigar in 1993. She was then seen in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Indian, Rishtey, Phir Milenge, Life in a... Metro, Dus and Apne.

In 2006, she ventured into reality television by judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In early 2007, she joined the fifth series of the UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother, ultimately winning the series.

The actress has since appeared as a judge on several dance and music reality-competition shows, including Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye and Super Dancer. She returned to acting in 2021 with the comedy film Hungama 2 and has since starred in the action series Indian Police Force.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra
