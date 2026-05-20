Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telugu actor Swetaa Varma doubts suicide in Twisha Sharma's death.

Sharma, 33, died months after marrying advocate met on dating app.

Varma recalled Sharma's positive energy, surprising her demise.

Kangana Ranaut, Chinmayi Sripaada also shared reactions.

Telugu actor Swetaa Varma, who worked with former Miss Pune contestant, aspiring actor, and MBA graduate Twisha Sharma in a Telugu film, has expressed shock over her death and raised doubts over the suicide angle.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old Noida resident, was found dead earlier this month following her marriage to a Bhopal-based advocate, whom she met on a dating app. The case is currently under investigation.

Telugu Actor Raises Doubts Over Suicide Angle

The actor, who worked with Twisha Sharma in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu, expressed her shock over her death in a post on Instagram. “Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just 6 months after getting married,” she wrote on Instagram.

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She recalled her brief interactions with Twisha during the shoot of Mugguru Monagallu. “I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu. Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter.”

She further stated that Twisha never appeared emotionally disturbed or troubled. “She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step.”

Towards the end of her note, Swetaa hoped that the investigation would uncover the truth and deliver justice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swetaa Varma (@swetaavarma)

She also shared a montage featuring pictures of Twisha along with text that read, “Twisha Sharma Death Case: MBA Graduate found dead months after wedding.”

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The montage further described Twisha as, “A 33-year-old former Miss Pune and MBA graduate from Noida, who was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal earlier this month. She worked in marketing and was also active in pageants and films.”

Kangana Ranaut, Chinmayi Sripaada React To Twisha Sharma’s Death

Earlier, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and singer Chinmayi Sripaada also reacted to Twisha Sharma’s death.

Kangana shared a lengthy note on Instagram urging young women to prioritise financial independence and self-worth before marriage. “So much tragic news about married young women comes up every day. Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married.”

She further advised women to focus on building their careers and identity.

“My advice to young women out there, which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/makeup industry is telling you - your career is more important than anyone else in your life.”

The 40-year-old actor concluded her note by encouraging women to become financially independent and emotionally self-reliant.

“Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please, you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you. What you do and who you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want. Don’t listen to anyone.”

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, on the other hand, criticised the mindset of Indian families in a strongly worded social media post. “Twisha’s death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy.”

She further added, “The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honourable after Kanya Daan. Ok?”