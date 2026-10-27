‘Star Trek’ Veteran Walter Koenig Dies At 90; Hollywood Mourns The Legendary Actor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Walter Koenig, Star Trek's Chekov, died aged 90.

He played Chekov in the original series and seven films.

Koenig experienced personal loss of his wife and son.

His Chekov portrayal left an enduring legacy in sci-fi.

Walter Koenig, the veteran actor best known for playing Pavel Andreievich Chekov in the original Star Trek television series and its first seven films, has died at the age of 90. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his representative confirmed that Koenig passed away from natural causes at his home on Sunday. The actor joined the iconic science fiction franchise in its second season and became a familiar face among generations of fans. Beyond his celebrated screen career, Koenig experienced personal losses, including the deaths of his wife, actress Judy Levitt, and their son, Andrew Koenig, who died in 2010.

Walter Koenig's Star Trek Journey

Koenig joined Gene Roddenberry’s ‘Star Trek’ at the start of its second season, playing Russian navigator Pavel Andreievich Chekov. He appeared in 36 of the 50 episodes broadcast across the 1967–68 and 1968–69 seasons.

He later reprised the character in the first seven ‘Star Trek’ feature films released by Paramount between 1979 and 1991. His performances also earned nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ (1982) and ‘Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home’ (1986).

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In a 2013 interview with the TV Academy Foundation, Koenig admitted that he had not watched the series before joining the cast. “I’d flip through the channels, and I’d see Styrofoam rocks; they were so obviously Styrofoam, and I said, ‘This has got to be phony.’ I didn’t give it a chance,” he recalled.

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Early Career And Life Before Star Trek

Born and raised in Manhattan to Lithuanian immigrant parents, Koenig appeared in several television productions before becoming part of the ‘Star Trek’ universe.

In 1963, he played a student who had defected to the United States in an episode of the NBC drama ‘Mr. Novak’. The role marked his first portrayal of a Russian character. The following year, he appeared in ‘The Lieutenant’, another series created by Roddenberry, playing a young sergeant hoping to become an officer while dealing with complications arising from his mother's communist beliefs.

Walter Koenig's Family And Personal Life

Koenig married actress Judy Levitt in July 1965. Levitt appeared alongside him in three ‘Star Trek’ films and also featured in ‘Babylon 5’. The couple remained married until her death in December 2022, aged 83. Their son, Andrew Koenig, was best known for playing Richard “Boner” Stabone on the ABC sitcom ‘Growing Pains’. Andrew died by suicide in 2010 at the age of 41.

Walter Koenig leaves behind a lasting legacy in science fiction television and cinema. His portrayal of Chekov remains closely associated with the original Star Trek franchise, which introduced his work to generations of viewers.