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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Stalkers Blocked Doors Of Car, Hotel For 10 Mins': Zayn Malik Clarifies Manchester Hotel Incident

'Stalkers Blocked Doors Of Car, Hotel For 10 Mins': Zayn Malik Clarifies Manchester Hotel Incident

Zayn Malik clarified viral Manchester hotel video, saying grown men blocked his car for 10 minutes. He called them stalkers, not fans, and defended his supporters while on his ongoing Konnakol Tour.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The singer also recently resumed his Konnakol Tour after hospitalization.

A video from outside a Manchester hotel started making rounds on the Internet after the singer was spotted looking visibly upset while trying to leave following his recent concert at the AO Arena. In the clip, Zayn can be heard shouting, "Get the f*** out of the way!" as his vehicle struggled to move through the crowd gathered outside. Entertainment outlet TMZ reported the incident as Zayn lashing out at fans, but the singer was quick to push back and clarify what he says actually went down that night.

Stalkers Blocked Hotel Exit

Zayn chose to address the situation directly in the comments section of TMZ's Instagram post. He made a clear distinction between his actual fanbase and the people he says were responsible for blocking his exit.

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"Let's just get the facts straight - the fans were and always are respectful and amazing - the issue was the multiple fully grown men that were blocking the doors of the hotel and the car for 10 minutes not letting us or security out" he wrote. He said they were not fans but stalkers who show up wherever they want to meet someone, doing the same thing to everyone just to get content. He added that it was neither safe nor okay, and that such behaviour ruins the experience for real fans.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

The response drew significant support online, with many fans rallying behind the singer. The comment also sparked a wider conversation about the safety concerns celebrities face outside hotels, airports and concert venues.

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Zayn Hospitalised Before Resuming Konnakol Tour

The Manchester moment is just one of several things keeping Zayn in the headlines recently. The singer had worried fans earlier this year when he was hospitalised unexpectedly in April, which led to the cancellation of two UK arena shows and portions of his US tour dates. Zayn shared an update through Instagram Stories at the time, posting a photo from his hospital bed along with a message for his fans. He also thanked the doctors, nurses and cardiologists who treated him during his recovery, though he did not reveal the specific reason for his hospitalisation.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Once recovered, he resumed The Konnakol Tour, which officially kicked off on May 23. The tour is still ongoing, with several more shows lined up across the UK, Mexico and South America in the weeks ahead. Around the same time, Zayn also found himself trending among Indian fans after he spoke about his love for Bollywood and mentioned that he enjoys watching Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Zayn hospitalized earlier this year?

Zayn was unexpectedly hospitalized in April, leading to cancelled shows. He thanked his medical team but did not disclose the specific reason.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Zayn Malik Manchester Konnakol Tour
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