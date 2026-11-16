SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' Moves Closer To Release, Makers Share Post-Production Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahesh Babu, Priyanka, Prithviraj star in globe-spanning epic.

The post-production work on SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film 'Varanasi', starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is progressing at a rapid pace. The makers have confirmed that post-production, computer-generated imagery (CG) work, and re-recording are currently underway simultaneously. However, the film's dubbing process is yet to begin.

The update came after a fan asked about the film's progress on X (formerly Twitter). Responding through the film's official account, the makers confirmed that shooting had been completed and post-production activities were currently in progress. They also mentioned that dubbing was yet to start, adding that fans would have to wait a little longer for a major update.

@PVallipair72764 Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi… CG works going on. RR Going on… Dubbing start cheyyaali… If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast.💥 ☄️ — Varanasi (@VaranasiMovie) November 15, 2026

Earlier, in September this year, producer SS Karthikeya had told IANS in an exclusive interview that the film's post-production work was progressing quickly. He had also expressed hope that the team would ideally complete the work by January 2027.

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When Will 'Varanasi' Release?

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'Varanasi' features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

The ambitious project has already generated considerable excitement among audiences, particularly because of its scale and international settings. The film's music has been composed by MM Keeravani, and it is being produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

Mahesh Babu's First Look As Rudhra

On Mahesh Babu's birthday last year, the makers released two special stills from the film, giving audiences their first glimpse of his character, Rudhra.

In the first image, Rudhra was seen resting on a bamboo raft surrounded by a dense jungle. The second still featured him standing confidently against the backdrop of Kenya's Maasai Mara, with giraffes and other wild animals visible around him.

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What Has SS Rajamouli Said About Mahesh Babu's Character?

Following the launch of the film's title teaser, SS Rajamouli spoke about Rudhra and the qualities Mahesh Babu brings to the character.

The filmmaker described Rudhra as someone born with a purpose greater than himself, carrying a destiny he never chose. He also highlighted the character's contrasting qualities, describing him as witty, vulnerable and fierce.

Rajamouli further spoke about filming in Africa, particularly around Mount Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara. He said the natural landscapes were so magnificent that even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame seemed insufficient to capture their scale.

Meanwhile, the makers have also introduced the looks of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha, while Priyanka will be seen as Mandakini.

(With inputs from IANS)